Israeli Mental Health Association launches new information center

About 5% of the Israeli population, some 400,000 people, suffers from various eating disorders, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and others.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 01:19
anorexia anorexic eating disorder skinny 390 (photo credit: iStockphoto)
anorexia anorexic eating disorder skinny 390
(photo credit: iStockphoto)
Enosh, the Israeli Mental Health Assoication, recently established an eating disorders information center, designed to help those who feel, and for the right reasons, that the current treatement options offered by the public health system aren't enough, according to a press release. 
A new study published by assoication reveals that more than half of the parents (62%), whose children suffer from eating disorders, believe that the public health system doesn't offer suitable solutions.
About 5% of the Israeli population, some 400,000 people, suffers from various eating disorders, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and others.
Sudden changes in mood, depression, anxiety, and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are prevalent among eating disorder patients.
 For this reason, mental health experts often work together with other medical experts to support their patients' recovery.
However, as Prof. Yael Letzer, who founded the Center for Eating Disorders at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, explained, there aren't simply enough treatment centers: "Despite that the number of treatment centers has grown in the past decade or so, many are still waiting in line. Also, the number of treatment centers in the periphery is extremely low."
That is partially the reason why Enosh recently launched the brand-new information center, tasked with providing all the pertinent information about day hospitals, treatment centers, and hospices.
"Not many are familiar with the help there are entitled to get by law, following their condition. For this reason, we launched this new center," explained Enosh CEO Dr. Hela Hadas.
The troubling numbers additionally show that among 3,700 randomly selected participants, 5.3% reported that at least one of their children suffers from an eating disorder.
About a third of the participants said that they spend between NIS 1,000-2,000 a month on treatments for their afflicted children.
As the numbers of those suffering from eating disorders continues to rise, the new Enosh center is one small step in the right direction.


