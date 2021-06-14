Israeli research asks: Is one COVID vaccine dose enough for young teens?

A team of Israeli researchers have found that one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provides 100% protection to youth ages 12-15 within three weeks, raising the question as to whether the second dose really needs to be administered.

Giving one dose could be considered in Israel “both because the second dose is adding relatively low if any immunogenicity and we know that for some young people there can be complications like myocarditis ,” Prof. Nadav Davidovitch of Ben-Gurion University, who led the research, told The Jerusalem Post.

Tel Aviv University researchers collaborated on the study. The report has not yet been published, but Davidovitch shared a pre-print version with the Post.

The Health Ministry concluded earlier this month that there is a possible link between the second COVID-19 vaccine dose and the onset of myocarditis among young men aged 16 to 30. The link was found to be even stronger among the younger age group of 16 to 19. Nonetheless, the ministry still opened up vaccination to youth 12-15 and said that anyone who is at risk of developing serious infection or lives with someone who is, or anyone planning to travel outside of Israel, should get inoculated.

Specifically, the researchers reanalyzed data from the clinical trial of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15 for effectiveness 14 to 20 days from dose one. What they found was that out of 1,130 youth who received the vaccine during the trial, two people became infected one week after the first dose, one after two weeks and none after three weeks. Among the youth who received the placebo, there were three infections in week one, four in week two and five in week three.

In other words, the vaccine was 50% effective at preventing COVID-19 within 7-13 days of taking the first dose and 100% effected after 14-20 days.

“Our reanalysis … suggests that for age 12-15 years, effectiveness reached 100% in dose-1, which is the same as dose-2,” the researchers wrote in their report.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

They said this could be because the vaccines may be more effective for younger people, according to previous studies. In addition, they noted that in the United Kingdom, where at the beginning of the pandemic, administration of second dose was delayed up to 86 days to allow more people to get the jab, it was found that dose one vaccine effectiveness continues to rise for at least 60 days.

Davidovitch stressed that this research only applies to Pfizer vaccines and said that more research is still required to draw any definitive conclusions. However, he said that providing one dose should be considered especially in countries that have a shortage of vaccines.