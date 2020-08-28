The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli researcher: End of coronavirus peak only weeks away

Prof. Mark Last said that some 1,430 Israelis are likely to have died from the novel virus by the end of September.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 28, 2020 12:30
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A researcher from Ben-Gurion University has predicted that the coronavirus infection rate in Israel will start to decline within the next three weeks, but that as many as 1,430 Israelis will be dead by the end of September.
The death toll on Friday, August 28, was 891.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Prof. Mark Last, a member of the Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering at BGU and director of the university's Data Science Research Center, said that a further lockdown is not necessary if the current restrictions are maintained and there are no unusual spreading events. 
Last has been analyzing the data on COVID-19 attributed deaths reported by the Health Ministry on a daily basis since March. He also used data from serological screenings that estimate the total number of infected, rather than just confirmed cases.
He presented his findings at the AIME 2020: International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Medicine on Wednesday, August 26.
“There are several indications that when the entire population is susceptible, meaning there is no immunity at all, but the population observes social distancing, then the reproduction number (R) is somewhere between 1.1 and 1.2 - closer to 1.2,” Last explained. 
He noted that from serological tests, Israel knows that nine to 10 times more people have been infected with the virus than the number of confirmed cases, which is around 112,000.
“We already have more than one million people with antibodies, with immunity,” he said. 
According to Last, when about five-sixths of the population gets immune then the reproduction rate, when combined with social distancing, will drop below 1 and therefore the number of infected people per day will also decline. 
“We need to get about 1.5 million Israelis infected, which means 140,000 to 150,000 diagnosed cases,” Last continued. “That should only take a few more weeks.”
Last week, the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center reported that, on average, around 1,300 people were being diagnosed with the virus per day. In recent days, new cases has hovered around 2,000.
Last said that the combination of herd immunity - when a large part of the population is immune to a specific disease - with Health Ministry directives could allow Israel to maintain its current economic activity and even potentially increase it. 
“If we maintain the current restrictions, then my model predicts that we are at the end of this peak,” he said.
However, he cautioned that "if there is no unusual outbreak because of the return to school or trips to Uman or mass weddings, then the infection rate" may not start dropping.
 
“While another lockdown would certainly reduce infection rates, there is no need at the present time since social and physical distancing is working to lower infection rates,” he added.
For a while, Last believed that his model might be slightly off; he was predicting more deaths than the Health Ministry was showing. Then, earlier this month, the ministry released a correction, informing the public that it had inadvertently miscalculated and left out nearly 60 coronavirus-related deaths. Now, he said, his model's predictions exactly aligns with the official death rate.
“This convinced me that the model is working,” he told the Post. 
Last added that the model is only as good as the knowledge that exists about coronavirus. Currently, scientists believe that if people catch coronavirus, they will maintain that immunity for at least a year or two. However, if the duration of the immunity is shorter, this could also impact the model. 
“We are heading in the right direction,” Last said, “but it is important not to relax our restrictions or get overconfident,” he warned.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by