Israeli researcher: End of coronavirus peak only weeks away

The death toll on Friday, August 28, was 891. A researcher from Ben-Gurion University has predicted that the coronavirus infection rate in Israel will start to decline within the next three weeks, but that as many as 1,430 Israelis will be dead by the end of September.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Prof. Mark Last, a member of the Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering at BGU and director of the university's Data Science Research Center, said that a further lockdown is not necessary if the current restrictions are maintained and there are no unusual spreading events.

Last has been analyzing the data on COVID-19 attributed deaths reported by the Health Ministry on a daily basis since March. He also used data from serological screenings that estimate the total number of infected, rather than just confirmed cases.

He presented his findings at the AIME 2020: International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Medicine on Wednesday, August 26.

“There are several indications that when the entire population is susceptible, meaning there is no immunity at all, but the population observes social distancing, then the reproduction number (R) is somewhere between 1.1 and 1.2 - closer to 1.2,” Last explained.

He noted that from serological tests, Israel knows that nine to 10 times more people have been infected with the virus than the number of confirmed cases, which is around 112,000.

“We already have more than one million people with antibodies, with immunity,” he said.

According to Last, when about five-sixths of the population gets immune then the reproduction rate, when combined with social distancing, will drop below 1 and therefore the number of infected people per day will also decline.

Last week, the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center reported that, on average, around 1,300 people were being diagnosed with the virus per day. In recent days, new cases has hovered around 2,000. "We need to get about 1.5 million Israelis infected, which means 140,000 to 150,000 diagnosed cases," Last continued. "That should only take a few more weeks."

Last said that the combination of herd immunity - when a large part of the population is immune to a specific disease - with Health Ministry directives could allow Israel to maintain its current economic activity and even potentially increase it.

However, he cautioned that "if there is no unusual outbreak because of the return to school or trips to Uman or mass weddings, then the infection rate" may not start dropping.

"If we maintain the current restrictions, then my model predicts that we are at the end of this peak," he said.

“While another lockdown would certainly reduce infection rates, there is no need at the present time since social and physical distancing is working to lower infection rates,” he added.

For a while, Last believed that his model might be slightly off; he was predicting more deaths than the Health Ministry was showing. Then, earlier this month, the ministry released a correction, informing the public that it had inadvertently miscalculated and left out nearly 60 coronavirus-related deaths. Now, he said, his model's predictions exactly aligns with the official death rate.

“This convinced me that the model is working,” he told the Post.

Last added that the model is only as good as the knowledge that exists about coronavirus. Currently, scientists believe that if people catch coronavirus, they will maintain that immunity for at least a year or two. However, if the duration of the immunity is shorter, this could also impact the model.

“We are heading in the right direction,” Last said, “but it is important not to relax our restrictions or get overconfident,” he warned.