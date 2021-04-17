The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli researchers make breakthrough discovery to combat obesity

The researchers involved in the study claim that the "mechanism of action of the master switch for hunger is in the brain."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 17, 2021 07:00
Researchers from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and The Weizmann Institute of Science have collaborated with their British counterparts at Queen Mary University of London to make a breakthrough discovery in combating obesity. 
Last Thursday, the researchers involved in the study published their work, which reveals that the "mechanism of action of the master switch for hunger is in the brain," which is confirmed to be the the melanocortin receptor 4 (or MC4 for short), according to a press release. 
The switch can also be triggered by a drug that can be used to treat obesity called setmelanotide.
The MC4 is reported to send commands to our bodies that cause us to feel full, eliminating our want to consume more food for a certain amount of time. Any mutations in the brain that cause the MC4 to be inactive would cause us to consume more food than what is recommended in a day.
Throughout their work, the researchers were able to isolate quantities of pure MC4 receptor from cell membranes. 
Since this discovery, MC4 has been targeted and studied in order to continue advancing anti-obesity drugs like setmelanotide, as MC4 acts as a switch that can control hunger. 
A 3D rendering of MC4 revealed that the drug's entry causes structural changes in the receptor, which initiate signals though neurons that can prevent one from being hungry.  
To be hungry for most of the day is a struggle for people with defects in the brain's appetite controls. No matter how much one eats, defects such as these will likely lead to obesity


