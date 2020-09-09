The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli researchers to develop medication for incurable eye disease

Retinitis pigmentosa is believed to effect around 1.5 million people globally, with 2,000-3,000 patients in Israel.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 14:19
An illustrative picture of a person's eye. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli researchers are developing a medication to treat retinitis pigmentosa, an incurable genetic eye disease that causes retina degeneration and blindness at a young age, by recreating supplement derived from a natural ingredient that no longer exists in sufficient quantities.
Retinitis pigmentosa is believed to effect around 1.5 million people globally, with 2,000-3,000 patients in Israel. The disease first manifesting early in life while the late onset symptoms appear in early to mid adulthood. Though complete blindness is not guaranteed, it can still occur. At any rate, a patient's vision will continue to decline as the disease gets progressively worse.
The disease itself is caused by a genetic mutation, which prevents the body from absorbing β-carotene, a pigment that is essential for vision, the lack of which results in vision deterioration and retina degeneration.
While there is no cure for the condition, there are many different proposed treatments and medications. One of these was discovered in clinical trial from around a decade ago, which saw a natural food supplement derived from marine algae having success in improving treatment in one third of patients. The specific treatment focused on the active ingredient 9-cis-β-carotene, a version of the β-carotene. The 9-cis-β-carotene was shown to be absorbed by some of the patients, allowing their vision to improve in several areas, specifically night vision, field of vision and electrical activity in the retina.
Later, however, the supplement's effectiveness proved to be more erratic. This was later found to be due to environmental factors, which caused a change in the algae, meaning they no longer contained enough 9-cis-β-carotene.
However, researchers at Tel Aviv University's BLAVATNIK CENTER for Drug Discovery and Sheba Medical Center have been able to successfully synthesize a stable man-made form of 9-cis-β-carotene, and are currently developing a drug based on it.
"When the composition of the natural algae was altered due to changes in its marine environment, we realized that to ensure the drug's reliability we must produce a stable synthetic drug, in which we can control the contents, BLAVATNIK CENTER's Medical Chemistry Unit's head Dr. Elvira Haimov said in a statement.
"Our main challenge in developing this drug was the chemical instability of the active ingredient 9-cis-β-carotene, which disintegrates easily in the presence of light and oxygen – a considerable impediment to both manufacturing processes and shelf life. To address this problem, we developed methods of conservation, mostly by adding stabilizers and antioxidants. Today our project has reached the stage of upscaling – to enable production in larger quantities."
"The medication we synthesized was tested successfully on retinal neurons in the lab," BLAVATNIK CENTER's managing director Dr. Ludmila Buzhansky explained.
"Once we are able to produce a sufficient quantity, we will go on to the next stages: more experiments in the lab and on mouse models, followed by clinical trials in human patients. Since the substance has proven both safe and effective in its natural form, we are very optimistic regarding the potential of the synthetic version. We believe that it will serve as a basis for developing an effective drug that can save the vision of many people suffering from retinitis pigmentosa."


