Israeli rosh yeshiva: Stay out of synagogues on Yom Kippur

Moreover, following an hour long meeting between Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and the Grand Rabbi of the Viznitz hassidic community Rabbi Yisrael Hager on Friday, the rabbi instructed his hassidim not to come to prayer services on Yom Kippur if they do not feel well or think they do not feel well, according to the B’Hadrei Haredim ultra-Orthodox news website.

The rabbi also reportedly gave a series of instructions to Viznitz community leaders for how the elderly and high risk group should behave.

