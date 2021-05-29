The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Scientists in Israel teach E. coli bacteria colonies to recognize letters

The lab has previously engineered biological sensors capable of recognizing the presence of arsenic and other poisons in water, or the presence of blood in urine.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MAY 29, 2021 01:43
L-R: Assistant Professor Ramez Daniel and Dr. Ximing Li (photo credit: RAMI SHLUSH / TECHNION)
L-R: Assistant Professor Ramez Daniel and Dr. Ximing Li
(photo credit: RAMI SHLUSH / TECHNION)
A team of scientists from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has taught colonies of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria to recognize and respond to certain geometric patterns, such as letters.
The study, led by Dr. Ximing Li and Assistant Professor Ramez Daniel, was published earlier this week in the Nature Communications scientific journal.
Prof. Daniel's lab works in the field of synthetic biology, specifically in the generation of biological circuits in essence creating living computers, or very primitive brains.
The lab utilizes a known scientific phenomenon called "quorum sensing." Colonies of certain microbes are naturally capable of communicating within the colony and microbes can respond differently when alone, as opposed to times when they are in a colony. 
This phenomenon can be seen occurring naturally within our own bodies, every time an infection causes multiple cell types within our immune system to react to protect the organism.
By engineering cells to perform certain function types, one can cause individual cells to be turned on and off and perform a function, for example, fluorescence. 
Using this technique, the lab has previously engineered biological sensors capable of recognizing the presence of arsenic and other poisons in water, or the presence of blood in urine.
By combining their cell engineering skills with the quorum sensing properties of the E. Coli bacteria colonies, the scientists were able to, for the first time, create an artificial neural network (ANN) capable of performing the relatively complex task of geometric pattern recognition.
According to the researchers, the study's results are a proof of concept for what ANNs can do.
"For example, the framework and algorithm in our study can be used to facilitate the design of living therapeutics, such as targeted drug release system based on engineered probiotic bacteria system," the researchers said.
"Our proposed system can also be potentially extended to engineer inter-cellular communications in yeasts cells and mammalian cells," the researchers stated. "For the latter in particular, engineering how tissue cells contact each other would enable new applications for programming tissue development, growth, and repair. 


Tags technion technology Artificial intelligence bacteria biodiversity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by