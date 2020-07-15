Israeli sprays may help prevent coronavirus spread

While most countries are imploring their citizens to stop coronavirus via facemasks, social distancing and hand-washing, Bio-Wall, a nasal spray under development at the Israeli company BioChange, may provide a new solution with its use of a temporary flexible film over the mucosa of the nose, throat and oral cavity. The antiviral components of the film are designed to trap the virus and block its spread.

“Once Bio-Wall is sprayed over the mucosa, it masks the tissue from pathogen penetration and infectious disease such as the COVID-19 virus” for several hours, said BioChange Chairman and CEO Ishay Attar.

In his interview with ISRAEL21c, he added that “Bio-Wall is based on the innovative BioChange scaffold technology, re-engineered to serve as a pathogen trap, preventing virus attachment to its receptor. This will eradicate viruses in the initial infection phase, just as they land in the body.”

The company is also in the midst of developing CellFoam, a bio-adhesive 3D foam scaffold structure, that will be used in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, which is currently available to veterinarians.

Entering clinical trials in six to eight months, Bio-Wall is awaiting FDA approval as a Class II medical device, which may come in the third quarter of 2021.

Another spray product, Corona Beach Spray, is a similar example of innovative methods of preventing the spread of coronavirus. CEO Israel Solodoch of Nufar Natural Products, the producers of Corona Beach Spray, says his product is a a quick-drying perfumed disinfecting spray.

“Corona Beach spray contains 70 percent alcohol and is more concentrated than the alcohol in a gel formulation, so it disinfects more effectively. The spray also contains jojoba oil to prevent dehydration of the hands and eucalyptus aromatic oil, which is an antiseptic," Solodoch told ISRAEL21c.

Corona Beach spray can also be applied to disinfect surfaces.