The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli sprays may help prevent coronavirus spread

The developers are also in the midst of producing CellFoam, a bio-adhesive 3D foam scaffold structure that will be used in regenerative medicine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2020 06:13
A member of medical staff swabs the nose of a Palestinian worker for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing upon his return from Israel, outside the Israeli-controlled Tarqumiya checkpoint near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 26, 2020 (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
A member of medical staff swabs the nose of a Palestinian worker for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing upon his return from Israel, outside the Israeli-controlled Tarqumiya checkpoint near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 26, 2020
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)
A new Israeli-produced nasal and surface-disinfecting spray may help in preventing the spread of coronavirus by eliminating the dissemination of virus particles into the air, according to a report by ISRAEL21c on Tuesday.
While most countries are imploring their citizens to stop coronavirus via facemasks, social distancing and hand-washing, Bio-Wall, a nasal spray under development at the Israeli company BioChange, may provide a new solution with its use of a temporary flexible film over the mucosa of the nose, throat and oral cavity. The antiviral components of the film are designed to trap the virus and block its spread.
“Once Bio-Wall is sprayed over the mucosa, it masks the tissue from pathogen penetration and infectious disease such as the COVID-19 virus” for several hours, said BioChange Chairman and CEO Ishay Attar.
In his interview with ISRAEL21c, he added that “Bio-Wall is based on the innovative BioChange scaffold technology, re-engineered to serve as a pathogen trap, preventing virus attachment to its receptor. This will eradicate viruses in the initial infection phase, just as they land in the body.”
The company is also in the midst of developing CellFoam, a bio-adhesive 3D foam scaffold structure, that will be used in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, which is currently available to veterinarians. 
Entering clinical trials in six to eight months, Bio-Wall is awaiting FDA approval as a Class II medical device, which may come in the third quarter of 2021.
Another spray product, Corona Beach Spray, is a similar example of innovative methods of preventing the spread of coronavirus. CEO Israel Solodoch of Nufar Natural Products, the producers of Corona Beach Spray, says his product is a a quick-drying perfumed disinfecting spray.
“Corona Beach spray contains 70 percent alcohol and is more concentrated than the alcohol in a gel formulation, so it disinfects more effectively. The spray also contains jojoba oil to prevent dehydration of the hands and eucalyptus aromatic oil, which is an antiseptic," Solodoch told ISRAEL21c.
Corona Beach spray can also be applied to disinfect surfaces. 


Tags science Coronavirus Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by