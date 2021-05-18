Israeli start-up develops phone app to diagnose mental health disorders

As psychological disorders are becoming more prevalent, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned depression could be the main cause of death by 2030. Therefore, the company's technology, titled "Brain Profiler," which can diagnose mental diseases scientifically and much faster than human subjectivity and guesswork, is extremely useful.

“Swiftly and easily diagnosing mental health problems is a literal lifesaver," Alan Aziz, CEO of Technion UK, wrote.

The technology has previously been used to digitally test for neurological diseases, including Parkinson's disease.

New mental health indicators that the company has added the Brain Profiler can assesses depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

"Thanks to Montfort and Technion, modern technology can shrink your shrink and put them in your smartphone,” Aziz concluded.

