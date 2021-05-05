The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel’s Baruch Padeh sends medical delegation to Botswana, Africa

In December 2020, Sheba also sent a delegation of nearly two dozen medical personnel to Italy to assist during the country’s second wave.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 5, 2021 09:39
Israel’s Baruch Padeh sends medical delegation to Botswana, Africa (photo credit: BARUCH PADEH MEDICAL CENTER PORIYA)
Israel’s Baruch Padeh sends medical delegation to Botswana, Africa
(photo credit: BARUCH PADEH MEDICAL CENTER PORIYA)
Israel’s Baruch Padeh Medical Center has sent a delegation of top doctors to Botswana to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19, the hospital said.
The delegation left on Monday and included the hospital’s deputy director, Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, and director of its recently closed coronavirus intensive care unit, Dr. Moshe Matan.
“We are here to share with the medical staff the vast knowledge and experience that we have accumulated during the complex treatment of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mizrahi said.
The team is working with Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital, which was newly established at the start of the pandemic and serves Botswana’s COVID-19 patients. Currently, there are 50 patients in serious condition being treated at the facility. At its peak, there were 130 serious patients.
Botswana has reported more than 47,000 cases of the virus and 724 deaths among its 2.3 million citizens, according to the coronavirus tracking provided by Our World in Data. The country, located in southern Africa, started vaccinating two weeks ago. They have administered around 49,000 doses and are now waiting on another supply.
Israeli Ambassador Gershon Keidar attended a meeting of the delegation with Health Minister Dr. Edwin Dikoloti where he explained that Jewish tradition holds that "he who saves a life saves the world entirely” and therefore the Israeli team readily responded to calls for help from the Botswana government.
Earlier this week, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Israeli company Amdocs sent medical assistance to India, including thousands of oxygen generators, ventilators and other much-needed equipment. More than 3,500 people are dying a day in the country, which is plagued by a highly infectious Indian variant.
Likewise, Sheba Medical Center sent $200,000 worth of medical supplies to Uruguay, as well as a delegation of experts to share knowledge on how best to fight the pandemic. Uruguay has been diagnosing between 2,000 and 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the past month and has the second highest per-capita rate of daily infections in the world.
The new strain of the Brazilian variant, which is known to reinfect younger people and those who have recovered from coronavirus infection, is circulating in the country. This week the Health Ministry announced that two cases of the Brazilian variant were discovered in Israel.
In December 2020, Sheba also sent a delegation of nearly two dozen medical personnel to Italy to assist during the country’s second wave.


Tags brazil africa Botswana Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
2

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
3

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

Haredi ‘rabbi’ accused of being a covert Messianic missionary

Christianity, illustrative

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by