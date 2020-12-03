The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel's first academic medical cannabis training center opens in Yeruham

The CannAcademy's first 4-day intensive course certified all 56 of the pharmacists who had applied.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 16:50
CANTEK-brand medical cannabis in at their indoor growing facility in Mavki'im, in southern Israel. (photo credit: RAPHAEL KADISHZON)
CANTEK-brand medical cannabis in at their indoor growing facility in Mavki'im, in southern Israel.
(photo credit: RAPHAEL KADISHZON)
Last week, Israel's first medical cannabis research and training facility, the GreeNegev CannAcademy, opened in the relatively small and isolated southern local council of Yeruham, in the Negev desert.
The center was opened in collaboration with the Sapir Academic College off-campus studies division, the Health Ministry's Medical Cannabis Unit (MCU) and the Yeruham Local Council.
According to the center, all 56 of the pharmacists who took part in the first four-day intensive course successfully completed their training and passed their final exams.
During the course, pharmacists and other medical practitioners learned about cannabis regulation and its legal status, the mainstays of the medicalization reform and its objectives, quality control at all stages of the supply chain from growth, production, distribution, security measures, training, pharmacist questioning, the prescription process and contact with the patient.
In addition, course participants were taught different topics regarding the science behind the cannabis plant: botany, pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, R&D principles, principles of proper use, the unique qualities of each of the various commercial preparations and methods of administration, how to tailor the best treatment for a patient, prevention of side effects and addiction, the export potential of Israel's cannabis market and its plans for the future.
The CannAcademy Center is planning to, in the future, offer a variety of courses and professional training in the fields of quality, security, supply chain and logistics, research and development and international trade, all of which will be held in the Yeruham and adapted to the medical cannabis industry.
Director of the Practical Engineering and External Studies Center at Sapir College, Dudu Shlomo, told The Jerusalem Post that Health Ministry chose to work with Sapir College specifically since they had already been offering courses on cannabis sciences and the cannabis industry for over a year, in conjunction with the Health Ministry's MCU.
Director of the Practical Engineering and External Studies Center at Sapir College, Dudu Shlomo. (Photo credit: Adva Odeya Ogen)Director of the Practical Engineering and External Studies Center at Sapir College, Dudu Shlomo. (Photo credit: Adva Odeya Ogen)
Israel's coming cannabis legalization market has left some worried that the harsh regulations on cannabis production may disproportionately impact Israel's Bedouin community, which has had a long history of supplementing itself financially with illegal cannabis sales in Israel, evidenced by a recent crackdown on illegal farms in the Negev area.
In one famous example, after Myanmar's government cracked down on opium sales without addressing the harsh economic conditions which caused rural farmers to grow fast-growing, high-profit poppy farms, many in the country turned to growing and trafficking in harder drugs, leading Myanmar to become the world's largest supplier of illegal methamphetamines (a local derivative of crystal meth, often referred to as "Yaba").
Shlomo addressed the issue, noting that within their biotechnology department - of which he says 40% of students are Bedouin - Sapir plans on adding an internship route for specialization in medical cannabis biotechnology.
According to Shlomo, graduates of the program will be figures who instigate change. "Once they return to their communities and see that medical cannabis can now be grown legally, I hope and believe that some sort of leadership there will form and instigate a change," he told the Post.
"We are also in the process of working with the Welfare and Agriculture Ministries to build mediation centers within the Bedouin community, where local community leaders trained in conflict mediation and logistics, so they can resolve problems within their community and cooperate with Israeli authorities," Shlomo added. "We want to turn this isolated part of Israel into Israel's Silicon Valley."
Director of the CannAcademy training program, chemist Boaz Albo (M.Sc.), said in a statement that "the purpose of [the program] is to develop an ecosystem in Yeruham for the medical cannabis industry that will promote innovation and initiatives in agriculture, technology and medicine."
Yeruham Local Council head Tal Ohana said in a statement that "Greenegev's vision is already a reality!"
She elaborated on the agricultural makeover that her region has seen in the past year, saying that "Within one year, we established a technological incubator and a research lab, we promoted the marketing of agricultural greenhouses in industrial areas; we approved areas for industrial factories through the Economy Ministry; and together with Sapir College, we've built an academic training partnership."
"We believe that the foundation for any quality industry begins with quality professionals, who will receive the theoretical training and the best practical tools to perform their job," Ohana said, thanking her partners. "Thanks to all this, Yeruham will gain a renewed economy that strives to bring innovation to the field of medical cannabis, pharma, and the fastest-growing market in the world."
"At the training center we see the importance of the multidisciplinary diversity of the medical cannabis industry, which contains content from the fields of agriculture, nature, science, technology, medicine and more, all of which interface and integrate together into a unique and innovative world of knowledge," Albo added. "That's why, during the training, we strive to give each participant a broad scope of the industry, while also providing them with professional tools that come from all of these content worlds."


Tags marijuana Cannabis training
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by