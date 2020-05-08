Coronavirus: Can I visit my grandparents? Health Ministry guide

For many, one of the most challenging aspects of the coronavirus crisis has been their inability to visit the ones they love. Recently, the government lifted more restrictions and approved visits with first-degree relatives, including the elderly with their children and grandchildren.

“It is important to visit your parents, grandmothers and grandfathers again,” wrote Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto in a Facebook post on Friday. “It is important to put an end to social isolation.”

However, he said that to safely visit the elderly there are several recommendations that should be followed:

“More than one nuclear family should not meet with grandma and grandpa at a time,” Grotto wrote. “For example, today you and your family and tomorrow, your brother or sister’s family.”

He said that when visiting, it is best not to crowd too many people in one space, ensuring that two meters can be maintained between visitors.

“No kissing, no hugging, no touching,” Grotto warned, encouraging people to wear masks and wash their hands upon arrival.

Families can eat together, but he recommended using disposable dishes. If not, then all utensils should be washed in a dishwasher at a minimum of 60 degrees Celsius.

While at the house, open up windows and balcony doors for air, he offered. Or even better, “whenever possible, meet in an open space near their home.”

He acknowledged that “these rules are stringent, but they could be the difference between infection and its prevention,” Grotto said. “Health is the responsibility of each one of us.”