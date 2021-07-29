Activists of “Merkazim Letzedek Hevrati”, Centers for Social Justice, and the Hashomer Hatzair youth group set up a demonstration having the campaigners dressed in hospital gowns, lying down on mattresses and connected to intravenous infusion bags, symbolizing the healthcare system running out of money and in need of resuscitation.

"The health system is connected to an ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine and needs urgent oxygen," Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz stated on Monday during a faction meeting . "Without a solution for the health care system, we will not be able to pass the budget.”

Israel has been functioning without an official national budget since 2019. The current government is dependent on a budget being approved by November 4, else the Knesset automatically dissolves and reverts to elections. In order to discuss and approve the budget in time, the Finance Ministry is expected to submit its recommendation for the budget on Sunday.

Mirsham's main goals are to add more resident work positions and put an end to the 26-hour work shifts. They promote their objectives through meetings with MKs as well as demonstrations and rallies. MIRSHAM demonstration against 26 hour resident doctor shifts (MIRSHAM) Mirsham, the Medical Residents Organization, has been fighting for the improvement of working conditions for doctors and medical staff for the past six years. Currently, many hospitals in Israel are overfilled past capacity, even before COVID hit the country. Medical residents work 26-hour shifts in the current work agreement, which was supposed to open for renegotiation in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.Mirsham's main goals are to add more resident work positions and put an end to the 26-hour work shifts. They promote their objectives through meetings with MKs as well as demonstrations and rallies.

A post shared by Ram Ben Barak - רם בן ברק (@ram_ben_barak) Many factions of the new government expressed support in Mirsham throughout the election period, even joining the online campaign, “no more 26”, uploading a picture of themselves to social media with a stop sign over the number marked on their hand. Last month, representatives of the organization met with 9 MKs from all across the political spectrum and received their support in the cause.

On Sunday, the Joint List appealed to Horowitz and to the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen to demand the immediate cessation of the 26 hour work permits, which are illegal in Israel and necessitate special permits to continue existing. “This is an inhumane and destructive work model that harms residents and patients. After a year of coronavirus, the importance of an equal, strong health system is clearer than ever. We ask for an immediate and lasting extension of resident workforce for the good of the public.”

A day later, Horowitz interviewed for the Yedioth Aharonot health committee. A med student confronted him, saying, “I’m in the surgical wing and I see the residents. They are working extremely hard, way more than 26 hours at a time, conducting surgeries and caring for their patients. These are smart people with huge hearts whom the country has abandoned.”

Horowitz then posted on Facebook, “The healthcare system is suffocating regardless of the coronavirus, and is only functioning thanks to the dedication of the workers, nurses, doctors and residents. We’ll give oxygen to the system, finally pass the budget, and take care of this matter.”

#עובדים_למען_המתמחים#מחוייבים_למערכת_הבריאות pic.twitter.com/F73ufPD9bt July 12, 2021 Idit Silman of Yamina expressed her support of improving the healthcare conditions and joined residents for full shifts at hospital in the country, seeing their overload firsthand. “There’s no doubt that the work conditions of residents demands a solution. Cutting down shift times is crucial and healthy”, she tweeted. "This issue is certainly one of our goals," Horowitz responded. "I agree that 26 hours of consecutive work, especially in the ER or general wards, is unreasonable. The current budget is an opportunity to change that”.

Despite the issues the system is facing, Israeli healthcare quality has not declined last year, and Israel remains a leading force in universal healthcare.

Demonstrators called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the government to increase the budget for the healthcare system, “as promised” in the government framework agreements, in a protest Thursday morning at Habima square in Tel Aviv.