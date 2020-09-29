The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel’s six-stage coronavirus exit strategy

Stage one is where we are now: reducing infection through a near-total lockdown.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 17:45
Police at a temporary roadblock on road number 1 outside Jerusalem on September 29, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Police at a temporary roadblock on road number 1 outside Jerusalem on September 29, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Unlike during the first coronavirus closure, the government is hoping to use the one month or more of restricted movement to implement a slow and strategic exit strategy.
The first formal plan known to be presented to the government was designed by Prof. Eli Waxman and his team of Technion scientists, who advised the National Security Council during the first wave.
Waxman provided The Jerusalem Post with a copy of the six-part plan, which does not involve any loosening of restrictions before October 12 and does not include opening schools before Hanukkah or events likely before January 1, 2021.
Stage one is now, reducing infection through a near-total lockdown.
According to the plan, when around 2,000 new patients per day are diagnosed, which Waxman expects to happen by October 12, industrial factories and non-customer facing businesses will resume operations in full. Preschooler and students in grades one and two would also return to school.
After that, if the infection rate drops to no more than 1,000 patients per day and the decline is at a rate of 20% per week, customer-facing streetside stores and marketplaces could open under the Purple Ribbon outline.
The next stage, stage four, would happen when the number of daily patients is around 400 and the infection rate continues to drop by around 20% per week. Then, malls would open, as would classrooms for students in grades three and four. Also, gatherings could be expanded.
Stage five, opening restaurants and some leisure activities, would occur when the daily number of new patients is around 100 people.
Finally, stage six, which Waxman said would not happen before January 1, would allow resumption of events and concerts. Israel would need to have fewer than 100 new patients per day for at least three weeks to move to this stage. And, even then, events and concerts would only take place with limited numbers of people (50-100) and under the Purple Ribbon outline.
Each stage of the plan will last a minimum of two weeks and allow time to measure the impact of any loosening of restrictions. If there is a spike in infection, then the country will not move on to the next phase.


