Jerusalem launches 'bring an elder person for a vaccine, get one yourself'

The program is targeted toward the Arab Israel community

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2021 20:37
An Israeli man receives the coronavirus vaccine (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The Jerusalem Municipality is launching the Melavim ve Mitchasnim (Accompany and Get Vaccinated) initiative, in which young people from East Jerusalem who accompany an older person to be vaccinated will be able to receive a vaccination themselves.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash confirmed the initiative on Thursday. It was the brainchild of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.
The strategic initiative is part of the municipality's plan to promote the coronavirus vaccine campaign in East Jerusalem, since there has been a lower level of members of the Arab community getting the jab. It has launched on Thursday with the Clalit health fund. According to a release, other health funds  will follow suit shortly.
"I am very happy that Prof. Nachman Ash complied with my request and allowed the launch of the initiative in the east of the city," said Lion in a statement. "I call on all residents of East Jerusalem, and the entire city, to get vaccinated, defeat coronavirus and promote the long-awaited return to routine. "
Some 550,000 Israelis have already received both shots of the coronavirus vaccine, and as many as 2.8 million at least the first, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.


Tags East Jerusalem Jerusalem vaccine
