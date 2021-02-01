Jerusalem Technology College collaborates to reduce mental illness stigma

The staff, students and faculty of the Jerusalem College of Technology announced last week a partnership with McLean Hospital, the largest psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School, in a collaborative initiative to reduce stigmatization of people with mental illness in Israel. To do this, the JCT faculty, staff, and students will adapt McLean’s award-winning campaign: Deconstructing Stigma: Changing Attitudes About Mental Health.This campaign uses a series of interviews and photographs in order to combat misconceptions about those who live with mental illness. This campaign includes participating students navigating healthcare systems and researching complexities surrounding treatment. Students involved will also research theories surrounding the stigmatization associated with mental health and conduct meetings with people from diverse backgrounds that have been affected by mental illness to share their story for the campaign. JCT students will work on a research project in groups to gather data and receive training on methodologies in studying stigmatization of mental illness.The project's aim to study the campaign's impact on the lives of the participants who share their stories, as well as on the attitudes of JCT's students and staff toward mental illness. “We are immensely proud of our nursing students, who continue to pioneer medical breakthroughs across the country. Implementing the Deconstructing Stigma campaign, the first-of-its-kind in Israel, strongly reflects the College’s longtime track record of empowering underserved populations and contributing to the overall betterment of society,” said JCT President Prof. Chaim Sukenik.
Last November, the Jerusalem College of Technology renamed its nursing school the "Selma Jelinek School of Nursing." The school contributing much to Israel's early response of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jerusalem College of Technology has been known to help and educate people in poor circumstances. For example, one of its past endeavors involved the aim to integrate religious Jews into the hi-tech industry.