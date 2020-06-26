Jewish Cultural Quarter in Amsterdam sells Yiddish coronavirus face masks

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people the world over, many companies have taken to producing their own protective face masks. Adidas, Nike, Under Armour and Calvin Klein are some of the more recognizable brands it is possible to see nowadays covering peoples' faces to protect them from the spread of the disease.In Israel the Star of David is also seen adorning the protective headwear. Now, the Jewish Cultural Quarter in Amsterdam (JCK) has produced its own novel mask to keep visitors healthy, whilst providing a linguistic lesson at the same time. The organization is selling its own custom-made COVID-19 face masks made of blue cloth mask and featuring the phrase, “Be Healthy” in two languages. "Blijf gezond" in Dutch, “Zay Gesunt” and "זיי געזונט" in Yiddish stand above the JCK's logo and three white crosses. The Jewish Cultural Quarter consists of the Jewish Historical Museum, the JHM Children’s Museum, the Portuguese Synagogue, the Hollandsche Schouwburg, and the National Holocaust Museum, and only reopened to visitors on June 1 after closing due to the pandemic in the Netherlands. The masks are available in all the Quarter's museum shops for €7,95.