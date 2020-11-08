The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Light can be used to destroy coronavirus on surfaces, company claims

The lighting system, called J.Protect, can be installed in various locations such as hospitals, schools, offices and gyms, to help curb the spread of bacteria in those places.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 08:14
A worker disinfects surfaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas, US, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O’HARE)
A company called Juganu has launched a new lighting system which they claim to be able to 'inactivate' viruses and bacteria on surfaces with the coronavirus among them, Calcalist reported.
The lighting system, called J.Protect, can be installed in various locations such as hospitals, schools, offices and gyms, to help curb the spread of bacteria in those places. It can be operated with a mobile app.
It has two modes, 'Allegro' and 'Presto' which use a combination of ultraviolet A (UV-A) and ultraviolet C (UV-C), as well as surface light to both mimic the natural light of indoor environments and cause bacteria to become in active.
The company, which was founded in 2011 hopes to deploy this solution as the world enters the colder months of the year, which is speculated to bring a more severe wave of coronavirus as well as other viruses such as flu.
“Juganu’s revolutionary technology comes at a critical time, with scientists recently confirming that SARS-CoV-2 can survive up to 28 days on surfaces,” added Ayal Shiran, General Partner at Viola Growth. “We at Viola Growth believe J.Protect represents a step forward in UV light technology and will be a game-changer in safely reclaiming our shared spaces and ensuring business continuity.”  



