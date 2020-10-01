The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Major Torah leaders: Keep coronavirus directives on Sukkot

Rabbi Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein have instructed that people should pray in open spaces.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 08:21
(L-R) Rabbis Chaim Kanievsky & Gershon Edelstein (photo credit: AHARON KROHN/FLASH90,SHLOMI COHEN/FLASH90)
(L-R) Rabbis Chaim Kanievsky & Gershon Edelstein
(photo credit: AHARON KROHN/FLASH90,SHLOMI COHEN/FLASH90)
Two top haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbis have sent a letter to their constituents calling on them to keep the Health Ministry coronavirus regulations over the Sukkot holiday, which starts Friday at sundown.
Rabbi Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, both top Lithuanian leaders, have instructed that people should pray as much as possible in open spaces and “anyone who can help make this possible will be greatly rewarded.”
They explained that it is forbidden to host guests in personal sukkahs over the holiday, in line with the recommendation of the Health Ministry. They also instructed that anytime people are not with their nuclear family they should wear masks and social distance.
“One of the things that most protects against infection is when people wear masks,” they wrote. “The benefit is substantial and should not be taken lightly.”
The rabbis encouraged people to be joyous on the holiday within their own household.
“The main thing is to trust in the God, who is the leader and overseer,” they wrote. “No one will be harmed by the virus if God does not decree it. We should take advantage of Sukkot to strengthen our faith.”
They added that the time should also be used to increase the study of Torah.
The letter comes against the backdrop of a surge in infection within the haredi community. On Wednesday, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy briefed the press and said that the mortality rate in the community was “on a steep increase,” since September.
Data shows that around 25% of those tested within the Orthodox community are positive for the virus. 
Health officials have largely traced the increase in the haredi community to the opening of the yeshivas on the first of the Hebrew month of Elul and to mass pray gatherings on Rosh Hashanah.


