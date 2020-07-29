Netanyahu tells world leaders Israel aiming to mass test for coronavirus

The call was hosted by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and included the participation of Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

Netanyahu shared that Israel is testing as many as 30,000 people a day for SARS-CoV-2 and that “we will still be able to increase the quantity.” He said that Israel is working on an industrial-sized system that can mass test, and on a new method for rapid detection and isolation. “It is essential for us to contain the pandemic long-term.”

He also shared what Israel learned from the first peak of the pandemic: to limit gatherings to prevent infection.

The leaders agreed that it was necessary to maintain some restrictions in order to avoid a significant renewed outbreak. The call took place on the same day that the Health Ministry announced that by mid next month it hopes to allow some foreign travelers into Israel, including from Austria, Cyprus and Greece.