New ALS discovery sheds light on possible avenue for treatment

A newly discovered intracellular process in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be the starting point from which to develop new treatments for the disease, according to new research.

The research, which was led by Professor Eran Perlson from the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Tel Aviv University , was published in the EMBO Journal on June 30.

The research discovered that CRMP4 proteins associated with ALS cause motor neuron loss by acting as a "death signal". This suggests that blocking this process, either by genetic or pharmacological means, may reduce symptoms of ALS.

As part of the research, a biological chip was developed in order to study how ALS destroys the motor neurons and musculoskeletal system. The researchers then used the system to grow and sort stem cells into nerve cells. They were able to use these cells to study the process of nerve cell death in ALS.

"Our discovery provides new encouragement for developing ALS treatments ," said Prof. Perlson. "It may open new channels for research on the long-term communication between the various nerve regions that are critical for better understanding the pathological processes of ALS.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that causes the brain to lose control of the body's muscles. Over the course of two to five years, patients lose their ability to move, speak, eat and, ultimately, breathe. The disease is devastating and affects approximately 450,000 people worldwide.

Over the past few years, experts have made significant developments in ALS research, but at the moment the exact cause is unknown, and there is no effective cause or treatment.

The development this research presents is significant to the understanding needed in order to reach discoveries that will be significant to finding treatment or a cure, but the researchers said that the prospect of a concrete treatment development is still years away.

There is still much progress to be made, but every new insight in the field provides hope and a step forward.

The research was conducted by Dr. Roy Maimon and Lior Ancol from Professor Perlson's lab together with Tal Gardus Pery, Topaz Altman, and Ariel Ionescu. Other participants included Prof. Martin Balastik of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Professor Sami Baramada of the University of Michigan, Dr. Amir Dori of Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, and Professor Yarden Opatowsky of Bar-Ilan University.

The study: https://www.embopress.org/doi/full/10.15252/embj.2020107586