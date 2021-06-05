New fountain of youth? Hebrew U. finds link between optimism, longevity

Look at the glass half full and live longer? A Hebrew University of Jerusalem study indicates that you can do just that, as researchers find that optimism can extend your life.

The long-term, peer-reviewed study, published in The Journals of Gerontology, followed 1,200 elderly residents of Jerusalem between ages 85 and 90 and found that there was a correlation between optimism and a longer life and that those with a positive outlook had a 20% higher survival rate than those who were less optimistic. This difference increased to 25% in the 90+ age bracket.

The study, conducted from 1990 to 2020, also found that men were more optimistic than women in general.

Researchers then examined participants medical records and death records. They used this data to evaluate the effect of optimism on longevity while taking into consideration factors such as gender and socioeconomic status. Researchers analyzed participants' health, social skills, economic wellbeing , anxiety levels and more. Participants' optimism was measured with questions about participants' expectations about the future and positive experiences.Researchers then examined participants medical records and death records. They used this data to evaluate the effect of optimism on longevity while taking into consideration factors such as gender and socioeconomic status.

“Our findings indicate that optimism has an impact on survival," said researcher Dr. Yoram Maaravi, who added that "other studies have shown that it improves health-related functions, such as our immune systems, reducing risk factors for high blood pressure and cardiac issues, and maybe even cancer.”

Even those who are not born optimistic have the chance to benefit as optimism can be developed, said Maaravi. “It’s important to think of ways to increase optimism because it’s more clear than ever that it can help people at all stages of their lives.”

