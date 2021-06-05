The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New fountain of youth? Hebrew U. finds link between optimism, longevity

Those with a positive outlook had a 20% higher survival rate than those who were less optimistic. This difference increased in to 25% in the 90+ age bracket.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2021 09:43
Elderly couple (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Elderly couple (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Look at the glass half full and live longer? A Hebrew University of Jerusalem study indicates that you can do just that, as researchers find that optimism can extend your life. 
The long-term, peer-reviewed study, published in The Journals of Gerontology, followed 1,200 elderly residents of Jerusalem between ages 85 and 90 and found that there was a correlation between optimism and a longer life and that those with a positive outlook had a 20% higher survival rate than those who were less optimistic. This difference increased to 25% in the 90+ age bracket.
The study, conducted from 1990 to 2020, also found that men were more optimistic than women in general.
Researchers analyzed participants' health, social skills, economic wellbeing, anxiety levels and more. Participants' optimism was measured with questions about participants' expectations about the future and positive experiences.
Researchers then examined participants medical records and death records. They used this data to evaluate the effect of optimism on longevity while taking into consideration factors such as gender and socioeconomic status.
“Our findings indicate that optimism has an impact on survival," said researcher Dr. Yoram Maaravi, who added that "other studies have shown that it improves health-related functions, such as our immune systems, reducing risk factors for high blood pressure and cardiac issues, and maybe even cancer.”
Even those who are not born optimistic have the chance to benefit as optimism can be developed, said Maaravi. “It’s important to think of ways to increase optimism because it’s more clear than ever that it can help people at all stages of their lives.”


Tags Hebrew University elderly happiness Life Expectancy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
5

Bennett announces plan to form gov't with Lapid that will oust Netanyahu

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announces that he will form a unity government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid., May 30, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by