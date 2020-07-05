The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New study debunks 'dog years' myth, dogs and humans age differently

The belief that a single year is the equivalent of seven years in "dog years," this ratio holds no weight whatsoever.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 5, 2020 02:57
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes (photo credit: Courtesy)
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A new scientific study debunks a widespread misconception on how dogs age.
While popular belief holds that a single year is the equivalent to seven years in "dog years," researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have found that this isn't true.
In fact, according to the study, published on Thursday in the journal Cell Systems, this 1:7 ratio holds no weight whatsoever, as dogs age at a completely different rate.
"This makes sense when you think about it – after all, a nine-month-old dog can have puppies, so we already knew that the 1:7 ratio wasn't an accurate measure of age," the study's lead author Prof. Trey Ideker explained in a statement.
This formula provides a new "epigenetic clock," which is a method to determine age in cells, tissues and organisms. It works by tracking molecular changes in DNA and changing methyl group patterns in the genome, with the studying focusing specifically on Labrador retrievers. Based on this calculation, a one-year-old dog is comparable to a 30-year-old human, while a four-year-old dog is comparable to a 52-year-old human. The rate of aging slows down when a dog reaches the age of seven.
Ideker and his team have experience studying epigenetic clocks, and have previously published such research regarding the epigenetic clocks for humans. However, these clocks were very limited, and may only be accurate for the specific individuals studied. These may not apply to other people, let alone entirely different species.
However, this new formula has the potential to be more applicable, due to having calculated the dogs' ages alongside humans and mice.
The study is somewhat limited, as the study focused on only one breed of dog, and other breeds are known to have longer lifespans. Further studies will need to study other breeds, but Ideker hypothesizes it will apply to all breeds.
The implications for this study are significant for vetrenarians, as determining their age can help treat canine patients. This is especially important, Ideker explained,as many veterinarians still use the 1:7 ratio model to help determine treatment.
However, the study is also significant for the field of anti-aging treatments.
“There are a lot of anti-aging products out there these days — with wildly varying degrees of scientific support,” Ideker said.
“But how do you know if a product will truly extend your life without waiting 40 years or so? What if you could instead measure your age-associated methylation patterns before, during and after the intervention to see if it’s doing anything?”
The lack of means to measure these variables before has been a road block for further advancement in this field. With a functional epigenetic clock, however, answering these questions could be closer than ever.


Tags science dogs aging
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by