The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Part-human part-monkey embryo provides insight into human aging process

By inserting human cells into macaque embryos, scientists hope to gain new information on the human aging process, solve organ donor shortages, and cure incurable diseases.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 16, 2021 22:44
Conner the monkey (photo credit: RAMAT GAN SAFARI)
Conner the monkey
(photo credit: RAMAT GAN SAFARI)
Human cells have been integrated into animal embryonic tissue by a team of scientists in California, leading to an important development in studies concerned with prolonging human life.
A team of researchers led by Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, have demonstrated the ability to integrate human cells into animal tissue, and hope that this new development will allow them to understand a variety of human diseases as-well as address the worrying shortage of donor organs across the world. 
The study, Chimeric contribution of human extended pluripotent stem cells to monkey embryos was published in the science journal Cell.
Chimeric organisms are organisms that contain cells from two or more species, and could be useful for "advancing biomedical research not just at the very earliest stage of life, but also the latest" said Izpisau Belmonte in a statement about his research. 
Using technology published in 2020 by Professor Weizhi Ji of Kunming University of Science and Technology in Yunnan, China, the research team tagged human pluripotent stem cells and inserted them into macaque embryos in petri dishes. Each experiment was examined for 19 days before termination, and scientists observed that the human stem cells survived and integrated into the embryos with relative efficiency.
Under the leadership of Izpisau Belmonte, a similar experiment was conducted in 2017 during which human cells were incorporated into early stage pig tissue. Whilst the research was groundbreaking at the time, the contribution of human cells was relatively low, which scientists attributed to the 90 million year evolutionary distance between the two species.
The macaque, with a 30 million year evolutionary distance, is more closely related to the modern human and so Izpisau Belmonte turned his team's attention there, hoping to further improve the chimera formation through the old world monkey species. 
Although the chimeras developed with the macaque embryos will not be useable for human organ transplants, they will be able to reveal invaluable information regarding the development and integration of human cells, and how the cells of various different species interact and communicate with one another.
Izpisau Belmonte compared the process of cell integration to people communicating in different languages, saying that the integration of human cells to pig skin was like two people trying to communicate in Chinese and French, whereas the human cells in the macaque embryo were able to communicate like people speaking Spanish and French.
This breakthrough development will help researchers gain a clearer understanding of molecular pathways, allowing for them to continue to improve the integration of human cells into more suitable hosts.
Once scientists have developed a clearer understanding of molecular communication, chimeric organisms could allow unprecedented research into the earliest stages of human development and cell regeneration. In addition, they could allow invaluable research into the development and progression of a variety of diseases, allowing for more effective treatments and cures to be developed.
Another avenue into which researchers hope to gain insight is the aging process. As of now there is no conclusive information on the rate at which different organs age, or how the aging of one organ can impact the other, and Izpisau Belmonte hopes to change this. Chimerism could allow researchers to grow the organ of an animal with a short life span in a much longer lived species in order to observe the rate at which the organ ages, and the way it affects the rest of the organs in the animal. 
Despite Izpisau Belmonte's position as a leading expert in the field of chimera research, the study released by the Salk Institute was met with backlash by those worried about both the ethical implications of the experiment, and the data produced by the study.
Dr Alfonso Martinez Arias, an affiliated lecturer in the department of genetics at the University of Cambridge, expressed his doubt saying “I do not think that the conclusions are backed up by solid data. The results, in so far as they can be interpreted, show that these chimeras do not work and that all experimental animals are very sick."
Martinez Arias cited other studies that have taken place in the past using human embryonic stem cells rather than chimeras, calling them more ethical and suggesting that in the future these methods should be used to further research instead.


Tags medicine science stem cell research aging
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by