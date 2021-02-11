The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Pfizer dose provokes ‘strong’ immune response in those previously infected

Nearly 3.7 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 20:00
A health worker draws a dose of the AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the vaccination center in the Newcastle Eagles Community Arena, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain, January 30, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH)
A health worker draws a dose of the AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the vaccination center in the Newcastle Eagles Community Arena, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain, January 30, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH)
People previously infected with the coronavirus had a strong immune response after receiving only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, opening the debate as to whether one dose may provide enough protection for this group.
It also shows that not having detectable antibodies after recovering from the virus does not necessarily mean that protection is lost.
The study, conducted by Bar-Ilan University and Ziv Medical Center was published Thursday in the journal Eurosurveillance. It showed that 17 Ziv staff members who were infected with the coronavirus anytime between one and 10 months prior to vaccination developed or showed increased antibodies regardless of whether or not they had detectable antibodies against the virus before.
In total, 514 Ziv staff members participated in the study, though the majority of them had not been diagnosed with the virus.
Antibody levels of all participants were measured before and after vaccination.
“This finding can help countries make informed decisions regarding vaccine policy,” said Prof. Michael Edelstein of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan, who led the study. He also said that it opens the debate as to whether one dose of the vaccine may suffice – at least for the 107 million people worldwide who were previously infected.
“In some countries, this will be a very important question,” Edelstein added. “In countries where they don’t have enough vaccines, they could vaccinate more people with just one dose.”
Edelstein stressed that he is not advocating one dose for people who never had coronavirus.
The United Kingdom has been working to inoculate everyone over 70 as well as frontline healthcare workers with at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine by sometime this month. Britain also chose to stretch out the time between vaccine doses from the 21 days recommended by Pfizer to up to 12 weeks with the goal of giving at least one dose to more people, more quickly.
Edelstein said that Britain is also not advocating only one dose, but for delaying the second dose.
Israel has continued to follow the Pfizer protocol.
Israel has had more than 710,000 Covid-19 cases. So far, nearly 3.7 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The Bar-Ilan/Ziv study included Jews, Arabs and Druze. The immune response was similar across ethnicities.
Edelstein did emphasize that this is only a preliminary study of a small group and that more research would need to be done before drawing definitive conclusions.
“It is too small to bring definitive answers,” Edelstein said, “but it raises interesting questions that need to be answered with bigger studies.”


Tags Coronavirus Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by