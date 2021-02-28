Public less likely to abide COVID rules after vaccination, expert says

The past week saw Israeli taking to the streets protesting against forced vaccine coercion in Tel Aviv, calling for more "government transparency."

“People may think they are more immune than they are,” Michie said. “Because we still don’t how much immunity the different vaccines give, [or] how long that’s going to last for, [and] there’s also a question mark over the decrease in infectiousness. It's a question of getting the message across that we absolutely need to get the population vaccinated so we can begin to lift restrictions, but it doesn’t mean at this moment in time that people can afford to in any way drop their guard.”

It was also recently reported that violations of health ministry guidelines were committed over the Purim holiday, causing concern among health officials that there will be an increase in infection in the coming weeks. Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.

People are likely to let their guard down and not adhere to current coronavirus lockdown regulations in place once they have been vaccinated, according to a study by Prof. Susan Michie, director of UCL’s Centre for Behavior Change, The Guardian .Michie warns that people should not drop their guard, and also reportedly cited evidence from previous vaccine rollouts - from national surveys and from Israel, which has the highest vaccination rate in the world - indicating that the general public will not take lockdown regulation as seriously as they did before.Citing the evaluation of Israel's coronavirus vaccine rollout, where there had seemed to be an increase in infections during that time, “the authors interpreted that as possibly indicating that people weren’t sticking to the regulations so much,” Michie said.“The concern is that as the vaccination program rolls out and more people are getting vaccinated themselves and seeing other people in their community getting vaccinated, that people may drop their guard,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.Other evidence Michie refers to is vaccine rollouts related to influenza and Lyme disease, where those vaccinated were less likely to adhere to health restrictions at the time.