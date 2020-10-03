Researchers were able to change people's perceptions about heath regulations using online tools. The research showed an improvement of "individuals' health preserving attitudes" by making use of "cluster[s] of short interventions, such as elaboration on possible consequences [...] addressing next of kin" and more.



The interventions were found to be highly effective, changing perceptions by over 70% in Jewish participants and over 90% in Arab participants in Israel.

The research used three elements to influence individuals to follow regulations more carefully without coercion: indirect measurements, personalized interventions, and attitude changing treatments. These methods are referred to collectively as IMPACT.

The study is titled the behavioral challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic: indirect measures and personalized attitude changing treatments (IMPACT) and was published by the Royal Society Open Science. People from over 70 countries from around the world participated in the study and the research was conducted by an international team.





Tobias Siegal contributed to this report

