Smartphone-connected face mask designer wins MIT prize

A smartphone-connected face mask equipped with a sensor that detects COVID-19 particles designed by a Romanian engineer won the top prize at a contest from MIT Media Lab, the Calvert Journal reported.
The MIT’s pandemic response lab launched this contest asking engineers and designers to come up with creative responses that reimagine face coverings and personal protective equipment.
The “social mask” - as called by his creator - is a minimalist and transparent mask featuring a biosensor that can connect to a smartphone, "a real option for the future,” said the award-winning designer, Burzo Ciprian.
Thanks to an app directly connected to the hi-tech mask, users would be able to detect the number of COVID-19 particles around them and to estimate their risk of infection, as well as localising other users of the device around them, according to the Calvert Journal.
“We should know who is infected in our area, and get informed on our smartphone about what the biosensor has detected based on surrounding particles,” added Ciprian.
