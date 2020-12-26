The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Ariel U. predicts Ritalin can lead to alcohol and drug use

Ariel University concludes that Ritalin is dangerous to those using it without a prescription.

By GADI ZAIG  
DECEMBER 26, 2020 01:25
ritalin pills 88 (photo credit:)
ritalin pills 88
(photo credit: )
Studies conducted at Ariel University predicts that use of Ritalin leads to alcohol and drug use.
Further research on Ritalin use made discoveries on the reasons for consuming Ritalin without a prescription among students.
Characteristics of Ritalin consumers without a prescription included predisposition to excessive drinking, drug use and prevalence in non-normative behaviors.
An additional study conducted focused on the relationship between Ritalin use and the differences of eating disorders between women and men with topics including the health implications of Ritalin and probability of early signs of eating disorders.
Studies researching gender differences between men and women found that signs of eating disorders is higher among women. Furthermore, the study also conducted that men both use Ritalin more than women, but are more often prescribe it.
Over 1000 students were examined in the study which was published in an Israeli journal for health promotion in Israel.
The study was led by Prof. Liat Koren from the Department of Health Systems Management, Prof. Nitza Davidovich from the Department of Education, along with the participation of Kinneret Hassan, Nadia Feinstein and Nezmit Yosef. Graduated students including Olga Schusterman, Smadar Borochov and Nava Goody also helped conduct the study.


Tags drugs ariel university gender equality in israel science alcohol Gender
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Hackers leak documents revealing China's coronavirus censorship

China flag

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by