Ariel U. predicts Ritalin can lead to alcohol and drug use

Studies conducted at Ariel University predicts that use of Ritalin leads to alcohol and drug use.Further research on Ritalin use made discoveries on the reasons for consuming Ritalin without a prescription among students. Characteristics of Ritalin consumers without a prescription included predisposition to excessive drinking, drug use and prevalence in non-normative behaviors.An additional study conducted focused on the relationship between Ritalin use and the differences of eating disorders between women and men with topics including the health implications of Ritalin and probability of early signs of eating disorders.Studies researching gender differences between men and women found that signs of eating disorders is higher among women. Furthermore, the study also conducted that men both use Ritalin more than women, but are more often prescribe it.Over 1000 students were examined in the study which was published in an Israeli journal for health promotion in Israel.The study was led by Prof. Liat Koren from the Department of Health Systems Management, Prof. Nitza Davidovich from the Department of Education, along with the participation of Kinneret Hassan, Nadia Feinstein and Nezmit Yosef. Graduated students including Olga Schusterman, Smadar Borochov and Nava Goody also helped conduct the study.
