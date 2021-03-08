Cannabis linked to decreased pain in colitis patients - study

A new study by Israeli medical cannabis giant Tikun Olam has found that an overwhelming 90% of patients who suffer from ulcerative colitis — a chronic, inflammatory colon condition similar to Crohn's disease — reported decreased stomach pains, after failing to see improvements using contemporary medicines.The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, which was published last month in the PlosOne journal and done alongside doctors at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, looked at 32 colitis patients who had all failed to respond to previously prescribed treatments. turning to medical cannabis for symptomatic relief.So much so, that when medical cannabis was first approved in Israel's health basket over a decade and a half ago, ulcerative colitis became one of the first diseases which would allow patients a prescription to medical cannabis.The study also found that 62% of respondents saw an improvement in bowel activity, 54% saw a decrease in disease severity and an overall 27% increase in "life quality," when compared to the placebo group.In order for the placebo group to remain unaware of their placebo status, they were given joints filled with cannabis which had the active ingredients taken out of it. The rest were given a gram per day of pure joints filled with 16% THC medical cannabis from Tikun Olam's signature "Erez" strain.The study also found that patients who were treated with the Erez strain reported improved appetite, focus, an increased sex-drive and a decrease in pain.While currently prescribed treatments for colitis can cause the disease to go into remission in around 50%-60% of patients, those who haven't responded positively to accepted treatments have long been
According to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, there are currently around 10 million people who suffer from chronic digestive diseases worldwide, around 50 thousand of whom live in Israel.People who suffer from ulcerative colitis suffer from several liquid bowel movements a day, often unable to work in professions or go to areas without proper access to bathrooms."Someone who suffers from colitis will always have a spare piece of underwear in their bag," Lihi Bar-Lev Schleider, Head of Research and Development at Tikun Olam, told the Jerusalem Post in an interview on Monday."It causes patients to have to avoid parties, avoid long flights and public transportation, avoid any prolonged social event where they wouldn't have immediate access to a bathroom if necessary," she said. "It harms the quality of life drastically."The study was led by Schleider along with Dr. Timna Naftali at the gastroenterology ward of Meir Medical Center.When asked why she chose to study the Erez strain specifically, she said it was chosen both due to its strength and due to its observed symptomatic compatibility with ulcerative colitis."The main symptoms which define [ulcerative colitis] patients are on the one hand, a very intense, pain and, on the other hand, nausea and a loss of appetite," Schleider said."Erez has a few specific strengths, namely an improved appetite and a reduction of both pain and nausea," she said. "It was a symptomatic bingo."The study found in colonoscopies, which were done for each patient before and after the trial, that there was a marked improvement in clinical disease severity between the patient group and the placebo group, with some of the treated patients even going into remission.However, the study's small sample size and relatively short time frame leave in which it was done make it insufficient to prove a link between endoscopic remission and medical cannabis."One of the reasons it took us so long to find patients who were willing to volunteer was the colonoscopy requirement," Schleider said. "Asking people to do two colonoscopies in such a short time frame wasn't easy."She added that if the study had even a slightly larger participant base, featuring the same average endoscopic results, it would have proven a pronounced link between endoscopic remission and medical cannabis.She also added that if the same study had continued for longer than 8 weeks, then the study would also have proven a pronounced link."17 of the study participants continued using medical cannabis and reporting results to the hospital for an additional year after the study," she said. We found their endoscopic scores drop dramatically over time.""The problem is that that study doesn't have a placebo group. It would be unethical to keep someone using a placebo for an entire year while they have a condition like thisLihi Bar-Lev Schleider received her Master of Arts in Psychobiology at the Tel Aviv University and is now finishing her PhD student in medicine — focusing on cannabis-related epidemiology — at the clinical research centre in Soroka Medical Center and Ben Gurion University, under the guidance of Prof. Raphael Mechoulam — also known as the godfather of cannabis research — and Prof. Victor Novack, who heads the coronavirus ward at Soroka.