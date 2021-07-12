Study finds COVID-19 can have lasting effects on heart rate

One in six people who suffered a bout of COVID-19 will face an irregular heartbeat and reduced energy levels for at least four months after experiencing their initial symptoms, a newly published JAMA Network study shows. The research, which was released on Wednesday, aggregated data from Apple Watches, FitBits, and other health tracking devices, finding that, for some participants, it took several months after contracting the virus to return to their normal resting heart rate. The devices allowed for tracking of test subjects before illness, during illness and during recuperation, researchers noted. The data followed 234 COVID-19 positive patients and 641 participants who tested negative. The study noted that problems were more rampant in those participants with severe initial COVID-19 symptoms, such a cough and shortness of breath, than it was in people with a mild case of the virus. On average, the study found that it took 79 days after a COVID-19 outbreak was first confirmed to return to a normal resting heart rate.
