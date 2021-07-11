Thailand opens for tourism on COVID-free island

All of the information regarding the program, including registration, can be found on the Thai embassy to Israel website, as well as Thailand's tourism administration website.

According to the Foreign Ministry's announcement, visitors to the island must still wear masks and uphold social distancing. They also must undergo three COVID tests, which must be ordered in advance.

The Thai Health Ministry announced that anyone who tests positive, even if they do not have symptoms of the virus, will be transferred to a hospital on their own expense, unless they have appropriate insurance. According to the ministry, this will apply even for visitors who come with their families or as part of a group.

The Israeli foreign ministry requests that these requirements be taken into account before deciding to travel to the island.

Thailand is a highly popular destination for Israeli tourists. The announcement comes as many Israelis who traditionally travel abroad in August were forced to remain in the country due to travel restrictions, which in turn drove up the prices of internal tourism to unprecedented heights