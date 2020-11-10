The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Technion makes revolutionary light source on single atomic layer

These findings can revolutionize technology development and can pave the way for a wide range of devices on an atomic scale.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 17:40
The incorporation of a WSe2 monolayer into a photonic crystal slab with geometric phase defects enables spin-dependent manipulation of the emission from valley excitons of the WSe2, as well as from randomly placed quantum emitters. (photo credit: COURTESY TECHNION)
The incorporation of a WSe2 monolayer into a photonic crystal slab with geometric phase defects enables spin-dependent manipulation of the emission from valley excitons of the WSe2, as well as from randomly placed quantum emitters.
(photo credit: COURTESY TECHNION)
Scientists at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have developed a new light source on just a single atomic layer of matter, which can potentially revolutionize technology development on an atomic level.
As detailed in the findings published in the academic journal Nature Technology, the researchers were able to control the spin of photos emitted from two-dimensional matter through the interaction of a single atomic layer with nano-antenna arrays in a silicon chip.
As explained in a statement by Prof. Elad Koren, head of Technion's Laboratory for Nanoscale Electronic Materials and Devices in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering whose team collaborated on the study, the research builds off the work pioneered in 2004 by renowned physicists Andre Geim and Kosntantin Novoselov, who discovered the material known as graphene and for which they later won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010.
Their methodology for creating individual layers of carbon atoms was very simple, Koren explained, as the two simply used adhesive paper on a piece of graphite and peeled it layer by layer until just a single atomic layer remained, which is called graphene.
This discovery didn't just show how to obtain a single atomic layer though, as it also showed just how different the properties of what is essentially two-dimensional matter (as it is just a single layer of atoms rather than multiple layers) compared to the same matter in its three-dimensional state.
In fact, graphene is shown to be 100 times stronger than steel and has numerous widespread potential applications in a variety of technologies – and is actually being used by Texas-based Rice University and Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev to develop an air filtration system to filter out COVID-19 particles.
And far from being limited to graphite, this vastly different display of properties was true in the two-dimensional states of other materials, and this includes semiconductors.
"Standard electronic chips are based on silicon, which severely limits the development of the next generation of computers that require a combination of electronics and photonics, partly due to a lack of an essential condition called 'direct energy gap' in silicon," explained Prof. Erez Hasman, head of Technion's Atomic-Scale Photonics Laboratory, who also collaborated on the study.
"To our surprise, direct energy gap was discovered in two-dimensional semiconductors, which makes it possible to combine photonics and electronics at the nanometric scale, use them to produce light sources and active photonic devices, and pave the way for future generations of chips."
The currently widespread approach to miniaturizing electronic chips while improving its processing speed and information transferred rate is what's known as spintronics. This means operations are performed on a spin, which is what characterizes the intrinsic electron rotation, rather than on the current of the electronics itself. However, Hasman established a new field known as spin-optics in 2001, which focuses on using the spin of photons to transmit and process information in photonic chips. This can be done by controlling the spin with optics ad a nanometer scale, known as nano-photonics.
And this approach is uniquely suited for two-dimensional semiconductors, as the broken inversion symmetry allows a new degree of freedom in the control of spin-selective light emissions. It is for this reason the researchers, led by Dr. Kexiu Rong and Dr. Bo Wang, created single atomic layers of the semiconductor Tungsten Selenide (WSe2) and used nano antennas to break the symmetry of its photonic spin.
In addition, the researchers also created a two-dimensional photonic crystal made of  silicon, which makes an energy gap in the spectrum of emissions in order to block optical emission channels from the material. This then led the researchers to create a light source from just a single atomic layer, which separated and distorted the photons emitted from the semiconductor. These findings can lead to combinations of spintronics and spin-optiocs in order to develop a wide range of devices on an atomic scale.


Tags technion science Physics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran consistency By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by