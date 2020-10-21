The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

U. of Haifa, UC Davis profs. recognized for 20-year grain study

The study used marker-assisted breeding (MAB) to successfully identify genes that can increase grain protein content, as well as resist the fungal disease known as stripe rust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 17:05
Wild Emmer wheat (photo credit: RAZ AVNI OF TAU)
Wild Emmer wheat
(photo credit: RAZ AVNI OF TAU)
Professors from the University of Haifa were recognized alongside colleagues from the University of California, Davis, by the US-Israel Binational Agricultural Research and Development Fund (BARD) for their accomplishments in fighting food insecurity.
The recognition marks the “outstanding scientific achievement and excellence” achieved by Prof. Tzion Fahima, head of the Laboratory of Plant Genomics and Disease Resistance at the University of Haifa's Institute of Evolution and UC Davis’s Prof. Jorge Dubcovsky for their collaboration spanning two decades.
The 20-year study saw Fahima and Dubcovsky use marker-assisted breeding (MAB) to successfully identify genes that can increase grain protein content, as well as resist the fungal disease known as stripe rust.
As a result of the study's findings, wheat grains can now be made to be richer in protein and other minerals, making them more nutritious. In addition, it will make them more resistant to fungal diseases, allowing for greater crop yields and saving the world economy millions of dollars.
With this in mind, it is no surprise that BARD recognized the study as one of the top three successful projects out of the 1,330 different programs that have taken place throughout its 40-year history.
“We have recently completed the BARD 40-year research impact assessment. The external review committee that oversaw the evaluation process was deeply impressed by your research approach and the exceptional outcomes of the successful genetic mapping and positional cloning research on wild emmer wheat,” BARD’s executive director Prof. Yoram Kapulnik wrote in a letter to Fahima.
“The introgression of the identified gene to increase wheat protein concentration and the multiple broad-spectrum stripe-rust resistance genes into new varieties of Bread Wheat is a stellar scientific breakthrough for research, and is of the highest importance towards ensuring global nutritional stability, as exemplified by the impact of the research outcomes on wheat breeding programs globally, from Europe, to India, to Australia and North America,” Kapulnik wrote.
“This is a great honor for me and all my students, some of whom already hold senior positions in academia in research institutions in Israel and around the globe,” Fahima said in a statement after hearing the news.
“BARD has been essential to making our ideas a reality by providing support for many years. I am glad that our research in wheat improvement is featured in this BARD anniversary as an example of the value of research to our society, which is the main driver for our efforts,” Dubcovsky added.
“There is no doubt that this achievement belongs to the scientists – and it’s a testament to the excellent scientific cooperation between the two countries,” Kapulnik added.
“As food security is being tested globally, it is highly important to promote these kinds of initiatives and continue to develop the knowledge, research and technology needed to ensure that all have access to healthy, nutritious food. These kind of initiatives are the ones that can help make this possible.”


Tags food haifa university science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The scourge of domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by