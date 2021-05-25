UN to launch $100 million Gaza appeal, WHO tells ‘Post’

The United Nations will launch an emergency aid appeal for more than $100 million to help rebuild the Gaza Strip, including $11 million to be earmarked specifically for acute health-system related repairs, Rik Peeperkorn, head of the West Bank and Gaza office for the World Health Organization (WHO) told The Jerusalem Post.

For WHO, the issue at hand is the physical and emotional impact of the 11-day IDF-Hamas war on the 2 million Palestinians that live in Gaza, which comes as the Strip was struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in a situation of poverty, limited resources and a scarcity of vaccines.

Peeperkom said that WHO officials will take a three-pronged response toward the situation in the coastal enclave: Trauma and emergency care, mental health care and primary health care.

Emergency care refers to essential medical supplies, consumables and technical assistance.

“Children went through this incredibly fearful crisis,” Peeperkorn said. “Mental health and psychosocial support is incredibly important and it is often underestimated - for victims of violence, healthcare workers and adults, women and men.”

Primary health care refers to general health services, maternal and pediatric medicine, the treatment of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and of communicable diseases like COVID-19.

“Assessment is ongoing as to the cost of repair of damaged health facilities'” that were harmed during the recent 11-day Gaza escalation, Dr. Ayadil Saparbekov, WHO’s Palestinian territories team lead for health emergencies, told the Post.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

He said at least nine hospitals were partially damaged and many more primary healthcare clinics. The city’s main COVID-19 testing lab was rendered nonfunctional by an adjacent rocket blast.

The UN has reported that 1,948 Palestinians were injured during the hostilities, including 610 children, 398 women (of whom three were pregnant) and 940 men. It took its information from the Gaza Health Ministry.

Peeperkorn said the aid campaign comes as health officials fear that the escalation could result in a spike in COVID-19 cases and after dozens of health facilities were damaged during the fighting.

Gaza and the West Bank were at the end of a third wave of COVID-19 when the security escalation started. Around 75,000 Palestinians were displaced during the operation, which has left them gathering in public shelters.

“We have to refocus our response,” Peeperkorn said, “to focus on prevention, social distancing and masks, which is not going to be easy in Gaza.”

He added that coronavirus vaccination needs to be rapidly expanded.

“Whoever can play a role should try to play a role here,” Peeperkorn stressed. “No one is safe if anyone is sick.”

Israel has already vaccinated more than 5.4 million citizens and purchased millions more vaccines to be used for booster shots as needed in the future. The country vaccinated around 120,000 Palestinians, mostly people who work in Israel, but has said it is not responsible for inoculating the Palestinina population.

Top health officials in the Health Ministry and Israeli hospitals have told the Post that they believe Israel should provide the Palestinians with vaccines.