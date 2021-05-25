The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

UN to launch $100 million Gaza appeal, WHO tells ‘Post’

The United Nations will launch an emergency aid appeal for more than $100 million to help rebuild the Gaza Strip.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 25, 2021 15:59
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
The United Nations will launch an emergency aid appeal for more than $100 million to help rebuild the Gaza Strip, including $11 million to be earmarked specifically for acute health-system related repairs, Rik Peeperkorn, head of the West Bank and Gaza office for the World Health Organization (WHO) told The Jerusalem Post.
For WHO, the issue at hand is the physical and emotional impact of the 11-day IDF-Hamas war on the 2 million Palestinians that live in Gaza, which comes as the Strip was struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in a situation of poverty, limited resources and a scarcity of vaccines.
Peeperkom said that WHO officials will take a three-pronged response toward the situation in the coastal enclave: Trauma and emergency care, mental health care and primary health care.
Emergency care refers to essential medical supplies, consumables and technical assistance. 
“Children went through this incredibly fearful crisis,” Peeperkorn said. “Mental health and psychosocial support is incredibly important and it is often underestimated - for victims of violence, healthcare workers and adults, women and men.”
Primary health care refers to general health services, maternal and pediatric medicine, the treatment of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and of communicable diseases like COVID-19.
“Assessment is ongoing as to the cost of repair of damaged health facilities'” that were harmed during the recent 11-day Gaza escalation, Dr. Ayadil Saparbekov, WHO’s Palestinian territories team lead for health emergencies, told the Post
He said at least nine hospitals were partially damaged and many more primary healthcare clinics. The city’s main COVID-19 testing lab was rendered nonfunctional by an adjacent rocket blast.
The UN has reported that 1,948 Palestinians were injured during the hostilities, including 610 children, 398 women (of whom three were pregnant) and 940 men. It took its information from the Gaza Health Ministry.
Peeperkorn said the aid campaign comes as health officials fear that the escalation could result in a spike in COVID-19 cases and after dozens of health facilities were damaged during the fighting.
Gaza and the West Bank were at the end of a third wave of COVID-19 when the security escalation started. Around 75,000 Palestinians were displaced during the operation, which has left them gathering in public shelters.
“We have to refocus our response,” Peeperkorn said, “to focus on prevention, social distancing and masks, which is not going to be easy in Gaza.”
He added that coronavirus vaccination needs to be rapidly expanded.
“Whoever can play a role should try to play a role here,” Peeperkorn stressed. “No one is safe if anyone is sick.”
Israel has already vaccinated more than 5.4 million citizens and purchased millions more vaccines to be used for booster shots as needed in the future. The country vaccinated around 120,000 Palestinians, mostly people who work in Israel, but has said it is not responsible for inoculating the Palestinina population.
Top health officials in the Health Ministry and Israeli hospitals have told the Post that they believe Israel should provide the Palestinians with vaccines. 


Tags Gaza Palestinians United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict world health organization WHO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by