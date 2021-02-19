The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

World's first cloned ferret could help rescue its endangered species

All black-footed ferrets living today are descended from only seven individuals, leading to a very limited genetic diversity.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 21:44
Bert, a male black-footed ferret peers out from a burrow in a cage at the US Fish and Wildlife Service National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center in Wellington, Colorado April 11, 2007. By 1980 it was believed that the black-footed ferret was extinct when a group of only 18 was discovered in W (photo credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING/FILE PHOTO)
Bert, a male black-footed ferret peers out from a burrow in a cage at the US Fish and Wildlife Service National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center in Wellington, Colorado April 11, 2007. By 1980 it was believed that the black-footed ferret was extinct when a group of only 18 was discovered in W
(photo credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING/FILE PHOTO)
In a joint scientific effort to recover the endangered species of black-footed ferrets, scientists were able to clone a black-footed ferret from frozen cell samples taken over 30 years ago, the US Fish & Wildlife Service announced. 
The ground-breaking scientific achievement was made in early December last year with the birth of Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned black-footed ferret and first-ever cloned US endangered species. She was created from the frozen cells of Willa, a black-footed ferret that died more than 30 years ago. 
“Although this research is preliminary, it is the first cloning of a native endangered species in North America, and it provides a promising tool for continued efforts to conserve the black-footed ferret,” said Noreen Walsh, director of the US Fish & Wildlife Service in the Mountain-Prairie Region, where the national Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center is located. 
According to the US Fish & Wildlife Service, all black-footed ferrets living today are descended from only seven individuals. This means that using genetic cloning in order increase genetic diversity is uniquely challenging. 
"Without an appropriate amount of genetic diversity, a species often becomes more susceptible to diseases and genetic abnormalities, as well as limited adaptability to conditions in the wild and a decreased fertility rate," a press release by the service noted.     
Therefore, Walsh stressed that “successful genetic cloning does not diminish the importance of addressing habitat-based threats to the species."
Walsh noted that the service's recovery plan for black-footed ferrets also focuses on "habitat conservation and management" while using "assisted reproductive techniques" and encouraging the "incorporation of any newly discovered black-footed ferrets into the current captive population."    
The story of black-footed ferrets is one characterized by survival against all odds. Up until 1981, they were thought to be extinct. But that year, a Wyoming rancher discovered a small population on his land, consisting of 18 individuals, leading to a concentrated effort to recover the species. 
The unprecedented birth of Elizabeth Ann could be a big step in that direction.
A study revealed that the genome of Willa, which was used for cloning Elizabeth Ann, possessed three times unique variations than most of the living black-footed ferrets population, indicating that if Elizabeth Ann successfully reproduces she could provide well-needed diversity to the species.
This scientific achievement was made possible due to the innovative partnership between the US Fish & Wildlife Service and species recovery experts from Revive & Restore, ViaGen Pets & Equine, San Diego Zoo Global, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. 


Tags animals scientific study genetics endangered biodiversity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by