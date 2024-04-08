American Home Sheild Review 2024: A Guide to Getting a Home Warranty

As a homeowner, you need to make sure your home systems and appliances are protected against things like the weather or wear and tear.

With over 2 million satisfied customers nationwide, American Home Shield is a premier home warranty company that can do just that.

In fact, in this American Home Shield review, we’ll show you their broad coverage, a network of building pros, member perks, and, most of all, affordable prices.

American Home Shield at a Glance

Let’s take a closer look at AHS, starting with its pros and cons.

Pros

National network of trusty professionals

Covers up to 23 home items

Bilingual English/Spanish website

3 different warranty plans and flexible pricing

Coverage for home buyers and sellers

Cons

Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, or New York City

No appliance-only warranty

Quick Verdict

If you’re looking for a flexible plan to protect your home’s basic systems and appliances, plus coverage for code violations, permits, and even roof leaks, American Home Shield may be for you.

AHS has a national network of licensed professionals. They also have coverages for both buyers and sellers, a variety of plans, and even a bilingual English/Spanish website.

>>Check out coverage and plans with American Home Shield

What Is American Home Shield?

(credit: PR)

American Home Shield, or AHS, is a home warranty company established in 1971 in Memphis, Tennessee, to protect homeowners from the inconvenience of unexpected breakdowns.

That means they offer reliable and affordable plans to protect the systems and appliances that our homes really can’t operate effectively without.

AHS has over 2 million members nationwide, as well as a network of qualified professionals. They also provide different plans that protect your home and your budget.

American Home Shield Warranty Plans and Pricing

AHS has three different home shield warranty plans that consider your needs and budget. Below is our American Home Shield review for each of these convenient plans.

ShieldSilver

The ShieldSilver home shield plan protects 14 parts of your major home systems, including heating, air conditioning, electrical, plumbing, and more.

There are also some discounted home maintenance services available, along with up to $5,000 coverage for heating and air conditioning systems.

Based on American Home Shield reviews, the ShieldSilver plan costs around $34.99 per month or $419.88 per year, depending on your area.

ShieldGold

ShieldGold is a more comprehensive home shield warranty plan at AHS that covers 9 more kitchen and laundry appliances than the basic coverage offered by ShieldSilver. Appliances covered by this plan include ovens, refrigerators, washers and dryers, garbage disposals, and more.

This plan also covers up to $5000 for heating and AC systems, plus up to $2000 for unit replacement, starting at around $54.99 per month or $659.88 per year.

ShieldPlatinum

The top-of-the-line home shield warranty plan is the ShieldPlatinum program.

This plan covers everything that ShieldSilver and ShieldGold do, plus extras like roof leak repairs and unlimited A/C refrigerant, starting at $84.99 per month and $1019.88 per year.

This plan also doubles the appliance cap to cover $4,000 per unit for either repair or replacement. Plus, additional units like a second air conditioner are also serviced at no charge.

>>Check out coverage and plans with American Home Shield

Discounts and Policyholder Perks

The following are some of the discounts and policyholder perks our American Home Shield review found were offered to home shield members at AHS.

Rekey up to 6 locks (4 keys each) for a low $100 fee.

HVAC upgrade program at up to 50% off national retail cost (financing available).

HVAC tune-ups with a comprehensive heating/cooling maintenance check with ShieldSilver and Gold are available for a low $100 fee or one free tune-up with ShieldPlatinum.

Plumbing installation and maintenance options are available from Frontdoorpro. Includes installation for pre-purchased sinks, toilets, etc., plus some additional plumbing installations.

What Does American Home Shield Cover?

Based on American Home Shield reviews, the warranty covers home systems and appliances that break down over time due to the following.

Normal wear and tear

Lack of maintenance

Undetectable pre-existing conditions

Malfunctions over time due to rust and corrosion.

Our American Home Shield review also uncovered that most home systems and appliances are covered by one of the company’s 3 plans.

Some appliances covered by home shield warranty include refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, clothes washers, and dryers.

Home systems covered by AHS include air conditioners, heating units, ceiling fans, interior plumbing lines, water heaters, toilets, main breaker and fuse panel boxes, and more.

You can also get additional coverage for things like roof leak repair, electronics, pool and built-in spa equipment, septic and well pumps, etc.

>>Check out coverage and plans with American Home Shield

What Does American Home Shield Not Cover?

While American Home Shield does cover most major appliances and home systems, our American Home Shield review found some things that are not covered, like:

Solar systems and components

Fire sprinkler systems

Stand-alone freezers

Venting chimneys and exhaust lines

Home Shield warranty also doesn’t cover routine maintenance along with system and appliance upgrades.

Where is American Home Shield Available?

According to American Home Shield reviews, the warranty is available everywhere in the U.S. except for Alaska, Hawaii, and New York City.

How Do You Use Your American Home Shield Plan?

When you purchase a home warranty from AHS, there is a 30-day waiting period before you can start using your plan.

If you have purchased your warranty through a real estate transaction, your plan will become active at the official closing of the sale.

How To File a Claim with American Home Shield

Our American Home Shield review found that once your warranty is active, you can then use your warranty coverage by following these simple three steps.

(credit: PR)

Step 1: Place a service request

When a covered system or appliance breaks down, you can request a service repair by logging into “My Account” online or calling an AHS Shield Agent at the 800 toll-free number.

Once you report your problem, you will be required to pay a service fee to have a professional diagnose your situation.

Step 2: AHS assigns a pro to your problem

Within 24-48 hours of reporting your problem, American Home Shield will assign a qualified professional to visit and determine what’s wrong.

In some areas, obtaining a video diagnosis for your problem is possible so that your pro can assess the situation remotely and order parts to bring with them on their next visit.

Step 3: Your Problem is Diagnosed and Repaired

American Home Shield will pay for your repair up to the limits of your plan. If the necessary work should exceed the cost of your plan, you will be notified and asked how you wish to proceed.

>>Check out coverage and plans with American Home Shield

American Home Shield Reputation and Customer Reviews

AHS has been BBB accredited since 1997, so they're not exactly new to the home warranty game. As one of the top home warranty companies, their rating sits at a B, which is decent.

If you’re wondering what the average customer’s American Home Shield review might look like, it turns out there are over 225 reviews listed on their customer testimonial page.

We scrolled through all 23 pages of listings, and according to their paid members, the average American Home Shield review on the site was just slightly higher than 4.2/5.

American Home Shield vs. the Competition

From what we’ve seen so far in our American Home Shield Review, the site seems to offer comprehensive and affordable services. The hundreds of positive reviews on their site would also indicate that their customers are quite satisfied.

Yet, how does American Home Shield compare to the competition?

Let’s take a look.

American Home Shield vs. Choice Home Warranty

American Home Shield and Choice Home Warranty are two companies offering home warranty plans. They're pretty similar in price, with plans around $55 a month.

American Home Shield's ShieldGold plan and Choice's Total Plan cover many of the same stuff, like 14 home systems and 9 appliances.

The main differences pop up with the extra add-ons and service guarantees. Choice offers a longer workmanship guarantee of 60 days compared to American Home Shield's 30 days, but both cover parts for 90 days.

There are also some differences in availability; American Home Shield doesn't serve Alaska, Hawaii, and New York City, while Choice isn't available in Washington State and California.

When it comes to service fees and response times, they're pretty close. American Home Shield has a range of $100 to $125 for service fees, whereas Choice charges a flat $100.

Overall, they're neck and neck, but American Home Shield might have a slight advantage in terms of add-on options and where they're available.

>>Check out coverage and plans with Choice Home Warranty

American Home Shield vs. First American Home Warranty

First American Home Warranty, since 1984, serves over 625,000 customers in 35 states with two plans costing between $38 and $48.50 per month.

On the other hand, American Home Shield offers three plans ranging from $34.99 to $84.99 per month, covering more areas but excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and New York City.

American Home Shield's top-tier plan includes roof leak repair and up to $5,000 for HVAC, which First American only covers as an extra.

Both companies provide 30-day work and 90-day parts guarantees, but their service fees differ. First American charges a flat fee of $85, while American Home Shield's fees vary between $100 and $125.

In summary, the priciest options from both cover most home systems and appliances, except for solar panels, and their availability varies by state.

>>Check out coverage and plans with First American Home Warranty

American Home Shield Review: FAQs

What follows are some of the questions most frequently asked by customers who are interested in finding out more about American Home Shield.

Can You Cancel American Home Shield at Any Time?

Yes, based on American Home Shield reviews, you can cancel your contract at any time. You can also make changes to the type of services you want up to 60 days after your plan becomes effective by simply calling the AHS toll-free 800 number.

How Do I Request a Service From American Home Shield?

To request a service from American Home Shield, follow these steps: First, call their toll-free number and pay a service fee when a covered item breaks down. Second, they'll assign you a repair professional, who will reach out within 24–48 hours to schedule an appointment.

Third, the repair professional will diagnose and fix the issue within your contract's terms, informing you of any extra charges beforehand for your decision.

>>Check out coverage and plans with American Home Shield

Does American Home Shield Replace AC?

Yes. Our American Home Shield review found that both the ShieldGold and ShieldPlatinum plans will replace AC for up to $2000 and $4000, respectively.

How Much Is American Home Shield Monthly?

There are 3 different plans at American Home Shield. The ShieldSilver plan costs $34.99 monthly, ShieldGold is $54.99 monthly, and ShieldPlatinum is $84.99 monthly.

Does American Home Shield Cover Plumbing Issues?

Yes, the ShieldSilver, ShieldGold, and ShieldPlatinum plans at American Home Shield all cover issues involving your home’s plumbing system.

Is American Home Shield Legitimate?

Yes. While doing our American Home Shield review, we found that this company has over 50 years of experience in the home warranty industry. In fact, our American Home Shield review also revealed they’re one of the premier home warranty companies in America with comprehensive coverage, fair pricing, and high reviews.

Is American Home Shield Regulated?

Home warranty companies are required to be licensed at the state level. Regulatory bodies like the Service Contract Industry Council (SCIC) collaborate with the government to establish standards and practices for the home warranty sector. If you encounter issues with your home warranty company, you can file a complaint directly with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Does American Home Shield Cover Roof Leaks?

Yes, our American Home Shield review found that the company’s ShieldPlatinum plan for $84.99 per month covers roof leak repairs for up to $1000.

The Bottom Line

One of the most frightening things for a homeowner is the possibility of an unexpected breakdown of a system or appliance in their home. Not only can it be inconvenient, but things can also get really expensive.

One solution is to invest in a home warranty company.

In doing this American Home Shield review, we discovered that AHS offers multiple affordable plans that address both major and minor breakdowns in an efficient and budget-friendly way.

Whether you’re a longtime homeowner or just looking for your first place, investing in a plan with American Home Shield is a reliable and economical way to keep your home safe.

>>Check out coverage and plans with American Home Shield

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.