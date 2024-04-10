Best Home Appliances To Simplify Your Life in 2024

If you're looking to upgrade your home with some new appliances, you’re in the right place. There's no shortage of amazing gadgets out there these days that can seriously simplify your life.

Before you jump in and buy the shiniest thing on the shelf, there are a few things to consider. Think aesthetics – you have to love how it looks in your kitchen, right? Energy efficiency can save you money on your bills in the long run, and don't forget about that all-important warranty for additional protection, like the ones offered by Choice Home Warranties.

With all that in mind, let's dive into the best home appliances that can simplify your life in 2024.

What to Know About Appliance Brands Before Shopping

When you’re buying new appliances, there are many factors to think about other than just aesthetics. From modern designs of brands such as Frigidaire to Bosch’s innovative approach, which emphasizes energy efficiency and advanced technology, the market is full of different options.

Here’s what you’d take into consideration before shopping.

(credit: PR)

Design

First up, think about how your new appliance will look in your home. Do you want a sleek, modern vibe like Miele offers?

Or maybe something that fits seamlessly with your existing stainless steel setup? There are tons of options to choose from, so pick something that complements your style.

Smart Features & Technology

Now, let's talk about all these fancy smart features. Sure, a self-cleaning oven with built-in Alexa sounds cool, but do you really need it? If all you do is nuke frozen dinners, then maybe a basic model is the way to go.

Remember, you're paying for those extra bells and whistles, so make sure they're features you'll actually use.

Cost

You should assess your budget before buying a new appliance. If you wish for an appliance with many new features and technology, it will be more costly, but a basic machine will probably cut costs.

You should decide which features you need and which just feel nice to have. If you don’t need a new appliance right away, waiting for a discount on your desired model could be the way to go.

Energy Efficiency

The appliance’s energy efficiency is again linked to your budget and needs. Consider actual savings against the advertised quality. This depends on whether you’re buying for a household that often does dishes and laundry or a vacation house.

When looking for a new appliance, check the EnergyGuide label to know how much energy the machine utilizes. You may go for the Energy Star label, but also compare the kWh usage among models you’re considering buying.

Warranty

Finally, warranties are your friend. A longer warranty typically means the manufacturer has more faith in their product's durability. Think of it as an insurance policy for your new appliance.

Also, don't forget about home warranties. Companies like Choice Home Warranty can provide additional coverage for appliance repairs or replacements down the road.

Top Home Appliances

We evaluated the best home appliances into the categories below, choosing products for different house parts. Let’s start with the kitchen!

Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Frigidaire offers some of the best refrigerators nowadays, surpassing much of the competition in a few categories. The FG4H2272UF is its best-rated product in 2024, featuring storage many households dream of, all while maintaining a consistent internal temperature.

Stoves and Ovens

LG is a reputable brand, with many reports claiming it has the best gas range for bakers, and you can’t argue with the double-oven range or its single-oven electric range.

An excellent pick for a baker would be the LG LRGL5825F, as it has outstanding convection performance and smart features that are handy.

Dishwashers

Bosch may be the brand if you’re looking for a dishwasher. The Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N is among the best you can purchase, renowned for its stainless steel build and innovative third-rack design. This design offers more flexibility in organizing and cleaning dishes, allowing for better use of space and optimal cleaning result.

Laundry Appliances

Washing Machines

The Electrolux ELFW7637AT provides excellent cleaning and can remove oil and protein-based stains. It has a 15-minute fast wash cycle and a place for pods in the drawer.

Prefer Tide pods and don’t want them right in the drum for uneven distribution? This may be the solution. It features Extended Refresh to tumble dry and prevent clothes from becoming musty.

Dryers

Maytag MED8230 may be somewhat pricey, but it has no other downsides. It is larger than most others and dries clothes effectively and rapidly. The dryer comes with smart features, signaling when clothes tangle or have to be rearranged, plus it has a shoe drying rack. Maytag also provides a 10-year limited part warranty, which gives you peace of mind.

Washer-Dryer Combos

Electrolux offers a great range for the laundry room, where its EFLS627UTT washing machine with dryer pair EFME627UTT is a favorite among US shoppers.

This machine does a great job of removing tough stains in a 45-minute normal wash cycle and a 15-minute quick wash cycle.

On the other hand, the dryer features controls and a quick dry cycle lasting 15 minutes, while the temperature is never too high to harm the clothes.

Home Comfort Appliances

Air Conditioners

Della 12,000 BTU Wi-Fi Mini Split Air Conditioner is our top pick among ACs. It is affordable and has features like 4D airflow, sleep function, and heating and cooling options.

With a noise level of 42 dBA, it operates quietly, ensuring you won't need to raise the TV volume when the compressor activates. It has a smart defrost, turbo mode, and reminders for cleaning filters.

Heaters

Vornado VH200 is our favorite among heaters. It has overcome any other heater in speed and effectiveness, providing a temperature increase immediately that gradually spreads warmth in the room. Speaking of volume, the VH200 is much quieter than many competitors, producing only a fanlike sound.

Humidifiers and Dehumidifiers

Levoit LV600S Smart Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier is our top pick here, being easy to clean and maintain. It humidifies air quickly and is quiet, making it perfect for families with newborns.

You also get onboard straightforward controls (including a warm-mist option) and smart functions that provide more tailored use.

If you’re on the lookout for dehumidifiers, the Midea 50 Pint Cube is one to make your life easier. It can cover a large area and be used in almost any room.

There is also an integrated water pump for draining water into the sink or through the window, with a 16-foot drain tube. The Midea Cube Air App enables you to set the humidity levels on your phone.

Smart Home Appliances

There’s no denying that smart devices make it all come together, and we round the list off with our top picks to make your home a smart home.

Smart Refrigerators

LG’s LMXS28596S is our top choice, letting us take our drinks out while trapping the cold air inside. Its smart features include reminders when the water filter should be changed or when the door is open, and it easily categorizes frozen foods by type.

Smart Washing Machines and Dryers

LG’s Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer & Dryer has a 15-minute fast wash cycle that is helpful and saves time. The dryer is just as efficient with its AI technology, automatically selecting a compatible drying cycle. It is perfect for multiple bedding sets and lets you do a bunch of stuff together without worrying it will be unwashed or tangled.

Smart Thermostats

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is our preferred choice, although it may not be the simplest to set up. Its efficiency in maximizing a home’s BTU use is off the charts, and it offers various settings for tuning indoor temperature. Also, it has one of the best remote sensors that can follow voice commands.

Which Is the Best Brand for Home Appliances?

We’ve gathered a list of the best home appliances, and the brands we chose have specific benefits categorized below.

Best Home Appliances for the Kitchen

The best home appliances for the kitchen we chose are Frigidaire, LG, and Bosch due to their innovativeness and quality.

Top-Rated Home Appliances for Laundry

Our best home appliances for laundry are Electrolux and Maytag, as they remain simple and effective while harboring advanced technologies.

Energy-Efficient Home Appliances

Miele is often praised for its durability and energy-efficient technology in refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines. We’d also add Bosch here, as the German giant offers a range of energy-efficient appliances.

Smart Home Appliances for Convenience

Samsung is our top pick, known for pushing the boundaries of what smart home appliances can do. Products like the Family Hub refrigerator, smart washers, dryers, and ovens offer unparalleled convenience.

Best Home Appliances for Cleaning

Whirlpool and Bosch offer some of the best home appliances for cleaning, known for high-quality washers and other Wi-Fi-enabled machines to make it a breeze.

Budget-Friendly Home Appliances

Frigidaire is known for its reasonably priced yet reliable appliances, while Haier is our honorable mention – providing simple, functional appliances at moderate prices.

How We Evaluated the Best Home Appliances

Here’s what we took into consideration when presenting the best home appliances and rating them across different categories:

Product Range

Want different products with the same brand? We’ve looked at various options and given preference to brands with broad product ranges.

Design

Design is as much about aesthetics as it is about practicality and efficiency. We chose the brands with the best designs so you can pick the one that best fits your home.

Warranty

The warranty terms offered by the manufacturer were carefully reviewed as they indicate the confidence a brand has in its product's durability and performance.

Longer warranty periods and comprehensive coverage reflect positively on the product's quality.

Price

Price is an important factor when buying an appliance, so we researched the best home appliances and selected those providing competitive prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

So, you're thinking about sprucing up your kitchen or laundry room with some of the best home appliances? Awesome!

But before you dive headfirst, let's address some common questions you might have:

Which Brand of Appliances Are Most Reliable?

There's no single "best" brand out there, but some tend to get a lot of love from users. Think LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool - these brands are known for their consistent quality, efficiency, and durability. They're like the workhorses of the appliance world.

How Long Should Appliances Last?

The lifespan of your appliance depends on the type and how much you use it. On average, dishwashers can last around 9 years, refrigerators can hold on for about 13 years, and washers can chug along for 10 years or so.

What Is the Best Time of Year to Buy Appliances?

October and November are prime times for appliance shopping. That's when new models hit the shelves, and stores start offering sweet discounts to clear out the old stock. Black Friday, Labor Day, and Memorial Day are also popular times for major appliance sales - keep an eye out!

Should You Buy All Your Appliances From One Brand?

Not necessarily! Here's the thing: mixing and matching brands can actually give you the best of both worlds. You can choose the brand that offers the best features for each appliance, creating a kitchen (or laundry room) that's both functional and stylish. So, the most important thing is to do your research, consider your needs, and don't be afraid to explore different brands.

Conclusion

Buying a new appliance is an investment in making your life easier and more comfortable.

We talked about some of the top brands and what they're known for. Remember that the best brand for you really depends on what you need and what your budget allows.

Plus, while many top brands offer solid warranties, home warranties can be an extra layer of protection – like an insurance policy for your appliances. Companies like Choice Home Warranty can cover repairs or replacements that your manufacturer's warranty might not.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.