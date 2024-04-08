First American Home Warranty Review 2024: Coverage, Prices & More

If you have had a major home appliance or system breakdown and you only learned that your homeowner’s insurance didn’t cover it until afterward, you’re not alone.

Or, perhaps you simply didn’t know how expensive repairing items such as HVAC units and refrigerators could be.

Home warranties are a great way to protect valuable appliances and can save money in the long term. First American Home Warranty is one of the best in the field, with high coverage caps and pre-screened technicians. Keep reading our First American Home Warranty review to learn more about the company and decide whether it’s the best fit for your home.

First American Home Warranty at a Glance

Let’s take a quick look at the pros and cons of First American Home Warranty, or FAHW for short.

Pros

Hires prescreened contractors

Policies start from less than $2 per day

High coverage caps on a range of items

Will replace items they cannot repair

Covers basic appliances and other items not protected by other insurance types

Cons

Not available in 15 states

Some common items are not covered in Basic plans

Quick Verdict

First American Home Warranty can give you peace of mind for your major home appliances and systems. Over time, you can save thousands of dollars in repair bills.

What Is First American Home Warranty?

First American Home Warranty dedicates itself to providing home warranties, which cover a specified list of appliances and systems in your home.

Appliances can include ovens, refrigerators, and dryers, while systems include your HVAC unit, plumbing, and electrical system.

Unlike manufacturers’ warranties, they are renewable, and you can buy them even if you haven’t purchased the appliance or system yourself. Home warranties cover normal wear and tear instead of manufacturing defects.

Based on First American Home Warranty reviews, the company dispatches a pre-screened technician for examination and repair if an item in your plan is broken. This eliminates the risk of hiring an unqualified or poorly-skilled technician if you don’t have much time to evaluate them.

First American Home Warranty Review: Plans and Coverage

According to First American Home Warranty reviews, the company offers three plans: Starter, Essential, and Premium.

The Starter plan covers your electrical system, heating system, plumbing, built-in microwave, oven, stovetop, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Your exact monthly fee will vary, but one estimate places typical costs between $47-62 per month.

An Essential plan includes air conditioning, your garage door opener, a water heater, a washing machine, and a dryer. Monthly fees may range from $57-72.

If you choose the Premium plan , you get your complete garage door system, faucets, garbage disposal, hot water dispenser, luxury appliances, and additional enhancements. Costs may range from $72–87 per month.

Our First American Home Warranty review found they offer customizable plans to fit individual needs, benefiting landlords, investment property owners, and those buying or selling property.

Without coverage, repair or replacement costs can be steep: up to $4,000 for heating systems and ovens, and over $2,000 for water heaters and electrical systems.

Air conditioner repairs or replacements cost about $915 and $3,842, respectively, while refrigerator costs average around $1,074 for repairs and $3,500 for replacements.

Optional Coverage

First American Home Warranty reviews show you can add optional coverage onto your home warranty plan for non-standard items, including:

Pool and spa equipment

Septic tank systems, including septic tank pumping

Well pumps

Central air conditioning

HVAC system maintenance

Water softeners

Some roof leak services

Additional refrigerators

First American Home Warranty Review: Coverage Details

Thinking about snagging a First American Home Warranty? We break down what they cover (and what they don't) to see if it's a good fit for your home:

What First American Home Warranty Covers

Normal Wear and Tear: Unlike factory warranties with time limits, First American covers the natural wear and tear that happens to your covered appliances and systems over time.

Age Doesn't Matter: As long as your appliances and systems were working when you bought the warranty and are still functional, you're good to go.

Homes of All Types: They've got you covered whether you live in a detached home, townhouse, condo, or even a mobile home.

High Coverage Caps: Here's where First American shines. Their basic plans offer unlimited coverage on your home's systems, and appliances are covered up to $3,500 (with the exception of water heaters, which have a $1,000 cap). Feeling fancy? Upgrade to the Premium plan and get $7,000 in appliance coverage.

Unlimited Service Calls (with a fee): The Premium plan boasts unlimited service calls, but there is a fee associated with each call.

What First American Home Warranty Doesn’t Cover

Misuse and Neglect: Just like most home warranties, First American focuses on normal wear and tear, assuming you've been using and maintaining your stuff properly.

Not on the List, Not Covered: If it's not explicitly listed in your plan, it probably won't be covered.

The "Not So Fun" Stuff: This includes structural changes, cosmetic fixes, secondary damage from breakdowns, and certain modifications to existing appliances.

Waiting Period Blues: There's a 30-day waiting period before you can file a claim, so be prepared.

Clogged Pipes (Sometimes): Blockages caused by tree roots, random objects, or collapsed lines typically aren't covered.

Additional Exclusions

Here are more additional exclusions to be aware of:

Chimneys, space heaters, doorknobs, fancy glass doors, and low-voltage electrical systems are out of luck.

Damage caused by misuse, problems already covered by homeowners insurance, and certain types of damage (like wood rot, mold, or natural disasters) are on the exclusion list.

Missing appliance parts and routine maintenance aren't covered either.

Remember, this is a general overview. It's always wise to double-check the specific details of your plan before you buy.

Where Is First American Home Warranty Available?

First American Home Warranty is available in 35 US states. With two being recent additions, more states may receive availability in the future.

State Availability

It’s easier to list the states where you can’t buy a home warranty. Plans are unavailable in Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Contact Information

First American Home Warranty’s consumer sales number is 888-875-0533. It also lists their mailing address, and there is an option to get a quote by filling out an online form.

For additional services, our First American Home Warranty review found you can use the following numbers:

Real estate sales: 800-444-9030

Renewals: 800-327-9292

Sales: 888-875-0533

First American Home Warranty vs. Alternatives

Although First American Home Warranty is a great option overall, it may not be best for your specific needs. Choice Home Warranty and American Home Shield Home Warranty are two alternatives.

First American Home Warranty vs. Choice Home Warranty

Deciding between FAHW and Choice Home Warranty? Buckle up because our First American Home Warranty review is about dissecting their strengths and weaknesses to pick the perfect fit for your home.

Newcomer with Big Guns: Choice Home Warranty might be the fresh face on the block, but their Basic plan packs a punch. It covers electrical systems, garage doors, and even ductwork – things FAHW's basic plan skips.

Appliance Showdown: Need fridge and washer/dryer coverage? FAHW's basic plan has your back, while Choice relegates them to their pricier Premium plan.

Want More? Choice Home Warranty plans offer additional coverage for fancy stuff like standalone freezers and sump pumps, which FAHW doesn't.

Budget Battlefield: Choice takes the lead here, with a monthly fee maxing out around $55. But there's a catch – their service fee is a flat $100, compared to FAHW's range of $75 to $125.

Location: Choice boasts wider coverage, spanning most states except California and Washington. They even cover Alaska, unlike FAHW.

The Verdict: It depends. First American Home Warranty reviews show the company wins with basic appliance coverage and potentially lower service fees. Choice shines with broader coverage options, affordability, and Alaskan availability.

First American Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield Home Warranty

Our First American Home Warranty review breaks down the battle between American Home Shield (AHS) and FAHW to see what’s on offer.

Roof Woes: AHS has your back with coverage for leaky roofs, something FAHW doesn't offer.

Climate Control is a Must: AHS wins again with their Silver Shield plan covering HVAC units, keeping you toasty in winter and cool in summer. According to First American Home Warranty reviews, the company doesn't include this in their base plans.

Peace of Mind With Parts: AHS boasts a 90-day parts guarantee, giving you some extra confidence in their repairs.

Budgeting on a Tightrope: This might be a tie. While AHS has a lower monthly fee in some cases, it's always best to compare quotes for your specific situation.

Location: AHS has wider availability, covering all states except Alaska and Washington D.C. So, if you reside in Hawaii or Delaware, for example, AHS might be your only option.

The Takeaway: Both AHS and FAHW are solid contenders, but AHS offers more comprehensive coverage for leaks, climate control, and parts guarantees. Plus, their wider availability might be a deciding factor depending on where you live.

Remember, the best home warranty depends on your specific needs and budget. Do your research, compare quotes, and choose the champion that best protects your home. And you can always file a complaint directly with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you encounter issues with your home warranty company.

First American Home Warranty Review: FAQs

Here are the first questions homeowners ask when researching First American Home Warranty.

Does First American Home Warranty Cover Ductwork?

You bet. Even their most basic plan covers the ductwork snaking from your heating and cooling system to its connection points. Fancy air registers and grills? Those get covered under their pricier Premium Plan.

How Do I Get a Quote From First American Home Warranty?

It's as easy as pie. Head over to their website and click the big, bold "Get a Quote" button. Fill in your name, phone number, and address; they'll whip up a personalized quote just for you.

How Do I Submit a Claim With First American Home Warranty?

Once you're a proud First American Home Warranty member, you can submit a claim and track its progress through their online customer portal. Prefer the phone route? No problem. Just dial their toll-free number; a friendly rep will get you squared away.

How Reliable Is First American Home Warranty?

First American aims to respond to your claim within 48 hours. Even better, once they confirm your coverage, they typically dispatch a technician within four hours to get your home systems humming again. Plus, the company nabs a solid 4.1 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, with over 13,700 First American Home Warranty reviews from real customers.

How Long Has First American Home Warranty Been in Business?

Our First American Home Warranty review found the company has been a fixture in the home warranty world for a whopping 40 years! They were established back in 1984, so they've got plenty of experience under their belt.

First American Home Warranty Review: The Bottom Line

First American Home Warranty offers great value for money when it comes to protecting the major contents of your home. With an average 59% chance of needing to use your home warranty each year, your plan may be a money-saving investment.

What’s more, our First American Home Warranty review also found you can add on items such as your swimming pool, and it doesn’t matter if you share walls with another home.

Perhaps most importantly, First American saves you time and risk when finding a home service professional. All technicians are vetted and dispatched quickly, so you don’t have to worry about hiring an under qualified handyman out of desperation or from a lack of information.

