The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Airbnb to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free

There is no set time limit for the program and information for how hosts can sign up to take in refugees would be released in a few days.

By GADI ZAIG  
AUGUST 24, 2021 13:09
Airbnb apartment (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Airbnb apartment (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free, the company's CEO Brian Chesky tweeted on Tuesday.
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has created thousands of Afghan refugees trying to flee the country through the Kabul airport to escape the militant group's governmental rule.
"While we will be paying for these stays, we could not do this without the generosity of our Hosts," Chesky continued. 
Chesky elaborated, saying that Airbnb.org is working with NGOs and other partner organizations to support as many refugees as possible. 
He also encourages Airbnb hosts who are willing to take in a refugee family to reach out to him. 
"The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere are one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," Chesky tweeted in a Twitter thread, also stating that he hopes this initiative would "inspire other business leaders to do the same."
The US rental site Airbnb logo is displayed during the company's press conference in Tokyo on June 14, 2018 (credit: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP)The US rental site Airbnb logo is displayed during the company's press conference in Tokyo on June 14, 2018 (credit: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP)
The housing of the refugees would only be temporary, and it is unclear how long these refugees will be allowed to stay. However, there is no set time limit for the program, and information for how hosts can sign up to take in refugees would be released in a few days, according to Yahoo News.  
Airbnb.org has been known to help people affected by natural disasters or worldwide crises. One example is that the company allocated $250 million to help "offset losses by hosts worldwide whose guests canceled bookings in the face of the coronavirus pandemic."
Reuters contributed to this report. 


Tags refugees afghanistan philanthropy airbnb activism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Where does Israel stand on its strategy with Gaza?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benjamin Anthony

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza echoes in US withdrawal of Afghanistan - opinion

 By BENJAMIN ANTHONY
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by