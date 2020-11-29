The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
AOC plays Among Us again, this time for coronavirus relief

The last time AOC played Among Us was just before the United States general election where she played alongside some of the most influential streamers across Youtube and Twitch.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 08:30
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a reappearance on Twitch Friday night to play the interactive Mafia-like video game Among Us with some of the internet's top influencers and streamers.
The last time AOC played Among Us was just before the United States general election where she played alongside some of the most influential streamers across Youtube and Twitch, including Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang and Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo as well as fellow Democratic House Rep. Ilhan Omar, with the goal of increasing voter turnout among a younger audience.
This time around the focus was on providing coronavirus relief to those in need during the pandemic.
During the five-and-a-half hour stream, AOC racked up $200,000 in donations for the relief efforts from the tens-of-thousands of viewers who watched the stream on Friday night - at one point the stream had just under 100,000 viewers. Most top streamers hold around 50,000 viewers more or less on an average night. The election stream of Among Us raked in a peak of 435,000 viewers on Twitch, and became one of the most watched streams on the platform to date.
"We did it! $200k raised in one livestream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more," AOC said on Twitter. "This is going to make such a difference for those who need it most right now. Thank you all."

Many politicians have begun adopting a web-based approach to politics, such as streaming, as they have begun to notice that it can not only be lucrative in its returns when running a charity event as AOC did for coronavirus relief, but also it gives them the ability to directly connect with their audience, answer questions on the fly and talk about issues with responses from the viewers and depending on how much they listen to chat, it could be an almost forum-like experience, discussing national issues with constituents in a casual way - plus it makes them relatable.


Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC Twitch
