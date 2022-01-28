The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu allowed Saudi Arabia to use NSO spyware after talks with crown prince - report

Former PM Netanyahu hoped to gain Saudi crown prince's "commitment and gratitude" after sanctioning use of NSO's Pegasus spyware.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2022 14:18
SAUDI CROWN Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, 2019. Rosenberg met personally with MBS. (photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
SAUDI CROWN Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, 2019. Rosenberg met personally with MBS.
(photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia received approval from Israel to use NSO Group's Pegasus spyware following a $55 million deal signed back in 2017 between former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the New York Times Magazine reported on Friday.

The deal, signed prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords with other Gulf states, expired and the Defense Ministry reportedly decided not to extend it due to hesitancy over reports of civil rights abuses by the Saudi state.

However, following talks between MBS and Netanyahu, the current opposition head agreed to renew the Saudis' contract in hopes to gain the crown prince's "commitment and gratitude" ahead of the Abraham Accords signing, according to NYT's report.

MBS authorized Israeli aircrafts to fly over Saudi airspace and did not condemn the Abraham Accords as part of the deal struck with Netanyahu.

NSO previously formed an ethics committee that urged the company to shut Saudi Pegasus systems down to reports of NSO's involvement in the Jamal Khashoggi killing in 2018.

An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

NYT also reported the US' Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) also purchased Pegasus and installed the spyware in its computers back in June 2019, but never put it to use.

NSO Group, whose former chairman Asher Levy announced his departure from earlier this week, said on Wednesday it is in talks with a number of US funds, confirming media reports that it was discussing a sale of its assets.



