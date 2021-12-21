The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UAE put NSO's Pegasus on Khashoggi's wife's phone - report

Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi Arabian agents.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 17:25
A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A UAE government agency downloaded NSO Group's Pegasus software on the cell phone of the wife of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. 
Khashoggi was later killed by Saudi Arabian agents. The Biden administration has accused Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of giving the order, though Riyadh has said some of his lieutenants acted independently and has tried and convicted them for the crime.
NSO CEO Shalev Hulio has repeatedly denied that his company or its clients were involved in killing Khashoggi in any way.
The latest Washington Post report based on an updated study from Citizen Lab in Toronto would be the most direct evidence to date that the UAE abused the Pegasus software to potentially track Khashoggi's wife, which could be connected to his death.
Until now, the focus was on the Saudis' involvement, but the Washington Post report said that Citizen Lab was able to trace the cyber data traveling between Khashoggi's wife and a UAE government agency website which was a client of NSO.
ISRAELI CYBER firm NSO Group’s exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defense and homeland security expo held in Tel Aviv in 2019. (credit: KEREN MANOR)ISRAELI CYBER firm NSO Group’s exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defense and homeland security expo held in Tel Aviv in 2019. (credit: KEREN MANOR)
In addition, the report discusses UAE officials arresting Khashoggi's wife, taking her cell phone and that the cyber traffic between her phone and the website started in parallel to the time period when she was arrested.
NSO continued to deny its clients were involved with the Khashoggi matter in any way, saying that its technology hacks cell phones without the need for physical access.
However, the article cites NSO's prior marketing materials which included multiple options for hacking cell phones, both by remote and physical access. 
NSO is currently going through the roughest period of its corporate existence having been blacklisted by the US, with the Israeli Defense Ministry limiting it and other cyber offense firms' future clientele, increasing predictions that it will not be able to pay off its loans and weekly new negative reports hammering its reputation.
Despite the coverage, NSO maintains that the vast majority of its activities have included thwarting terror attacks in Europe and elsewhere on behalf of governments with positive relations with Israel.


