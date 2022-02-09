Israel won't battle Biden over US return to UNESCO

Israel has no plans to oppose a push by US President Joe Biden to secure congressional support to restore America's membership in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The Hebrew news site Walla first reported the story, which was then confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.

Israel has no plans at the time to renew its UNESCO membership.

Both Israel and the United States stopped paying their dues to UNESCO in 2011, after it became the first organization to recognize Palestine as a state. Both countries lost their voting rights as a result.

The US decision to halt funding was mandated by a congressional edict that prevents financial support to UN bodies that grant full membership to non-state actors such as the Palestinian Authority.

UNESCO DIRECTOR-GENERAL Audrey Azoulay. Regarding Holocaust education, ‘we offer a framework where different partners can talk and work with each other. We speak the language of the local context.’ (credit: CHRISTELLE ALIX/UNESCO)

The Trump administration and Israel formally withdrew from UNESCO altogether in 2019, charging that the organization was biased against Israel.

Biden would need to congressional support to rejoin UNESCO, so that he could waive the funding edict. The absence of Israeli opposition would improve his chances in Congress.

Israel and US officials have held talks on the matter of a US return to UNESCO. There is an understand that the organization has undergone a change with respect to its stance on Israel and that the US would work to prevent any return to an anti-Israel agenda.

It is also expected that UNESCO in the future would allow additional Israeli sites to be inscribed on its World Heritage List.

Israel was at odds with UNESCO in the past over its decision to register to the state of Palestinian Hebron's Old Town with its Tomb of the Patriarchs. The registration focused on the historical period when those sites were under Muslim rule and did not fully take into account the Jewish links to the site which date back to the Bible.

Separately, UNESCO's Executive Committee had approved cyclical resolutions that ignored Jewish ties to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, also known as al-Haram al-Sharif.

UNESCO Secretary-General Audrey Azoulay has in the past year naturalized these resolutions and winnowed out much of the divided political debate around Israel.