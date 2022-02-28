The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UNGA to hold special emergency session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Its 15-member body called for the UNGA meeting after Russia used its veto power on Friday, to block any UN Security Council action to protect Ukraine.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 05:23

Updated: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 05:48
A view shows a military convoy of armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) on a road in the Luhansk region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
The United Nations General Assembly is set to hold a special emergency session as early as Monday to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting marks only the 11th time in United Nations history that such a session has been called. It was called as the Russian army has surrounded Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv and Moscow has placed its forces on nuclear alert.

"We urge Russia to tone down its dangerous rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons," the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

The United States and Albania invoked the special "united for peace" mechanism created in 1950, to allow the UN to act in cases where the UN Security Council is deadlocked.

Its 15-member body called for the UNGA meeting after Russia used its veto power on Friday, to block any UN Security Council action to protect Ukraine. 

UNSC members cannot use their veto power to block a vote on the UNGA emergency session that has the support of at least nine members.

On Sunday night the UNSC voted 11-1, in favor of the UNGA emergency session. China, India and the UAE abstained. All of the UN's193-member states can participate in the General Assembly and none of them have any veto power over its proceedings.

"The Council members who supported this resolution recognize that this is no ordinary moment," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We need to take extraordinary actions to meet this threat to our international system and do everything we can to help Ukraine and its people."

"Just this morning, President Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert, even though he is invading a country with no nuclear weapons and is under no threat from NATO, a defensive alliance that will not fight in Ukraine. This is another unnecessary step that threatens us all," she added.



