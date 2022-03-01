The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine's ambassador: Israel is deporting dozens of refugees, we need more help

The issue, he said, was “humanitarian”. The ambassador said he had spoken with Israeli officials and urged them to reconsider the current policy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 16:01

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 16:09
Refugees brave the cold in a frozen field after they fled from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
Refugees brave the cold in a frozen field after they fled from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Israel is committing a travesty by turning dozens of Ukrainian refugees away from the country, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk said on Tuesday. He said that during the Holocaust, 

Kornichuk spoke to reporters during a briefing in Tel Aviv. He said that dozens of Ukrainian nationals had arrived and Ben Gurion International Airport and were sent back to where they came from despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion.

"I am trying to be diplomatic," the envoy said. "My family is partially in Ukraine. We definitely need more help and we have received more help from other partners in the world than [from] Israel but we hope that decisions will be taken and there will be more aid from Israel in the coming days."

A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv, on February 27, 2022 (credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) A man walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv, on February 27, 2022 (credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“We believe that you remember the times of the Second World War when Ukrainians were saving the lives of Jews during the Holocaust,” he continued. “Ukraine is in the fourth place, almost 4,000 people, have been called Righteous Among the Nations. And while we saved Jewish lives in that time, we are willing you to help the Ukrainians to overcome this tragedy now.”

The ambassador said that Israeli officials were asking for bonds of up to NIS 20,000 to allow someone to remain in the country, money that none of these refugees have.



