It seems as though Russia is using its Syria playbook for its brutal war in Ukraine.

Russia began the war with pinpoint strikes on Ukraine with the goal to overwhelm Ukraine’s defenses in a surprise attack. Although Ukraine had ample warning, Russia did surprise them and appeared to race toward Kyiv. However, tough Ukrainian resistance slowed down the Russian army and Russia then began to resort to attacking civilians.

It now appears that Russia’s systematic targeting of cities, such as Kharkiv and now Mariupol, is part of the game plan that Russia had previously developed in Syria.

Russia harassed civilians into fleeing, and then agreed to short-term “ceasefires” to channel the civilians into “corridors.” The idea here is to choke cities and give the aggressor an opening to target civilians.

Specifically, the attack on hospitals is part of this Syria method. Russia honed these kinds of attacks in its backing of the Assad regime. Because Russia had impunity to bomb and attack in Syria, it truly believes that no one will stop it in Ukraine.

A view shows cars and a building of a hospital destroyed by an aviation strike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 9, 2022. (credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia worked hard to dominate and infiltrate UN institutions to guard against any critique against it, including at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), or other institutions. This is how Russia and China often take control over international organizations and use them to protect their friends. Like other authoritarian regimes, Russia has an outsized role at the UN.

Outside the influence it has at the UN, Russia believes that while Western media will write news stories, as long as Russia keeps driving millions of Ukrainians from their homes, it will have “won” in Ukraine. Even if Russia does fully agree to a ceasefire now, it has already ruined a swath of Ukraine, causing massive damage.

Moscow’s goal is to turn Ukraine into a destroyed and weak border area that can be used as a buffer with the West.

Having destroyed it, Russia can already declare victory because Russia itself hasn’t been harmed — all the fighting is in Ukraine. Russian propaganda has even pushed this narrative on social media, arguing that Ukrainians resisting Russia is harming Ukraine itself.

Victim-blaming is a narrative Russia is very good at and already used well in other conflicts — Russia used the Syrian conflict as a practice for Ukraine.

It honed its propaganda media machine and worked to push its idea abroad, cultivating support on the far right and far left in the West. Russia knows that when it comes to disinformation, you don’t have to dominate 90% of the media, you only need a few “alternative” voices who can present weird conspiracies, and then the disinformation becomes laundered as at least plausible or as “critical thought.”

So, Russia and its enablers will push theories about the attack on Mariupol to present it as an “inside job” or muddy the waters of factual reporting. This is also how conspiracies work in other contexts, such as 9/11.

Part of the Russian playbook taken from its role in Syria is to push stories about “false flag” attacks and to try to claim the its enemies could use chemical weapons in “false flags.” This has raised eyebrows and concerns in the West that Russia could possibly use these types of weapons. It appears the tragedy of Syria has paved the way for Russia’s brutal Ukraine invasion. Whether Russia continues to succeed at this method of war and enjoy impunity is a question for the international community.