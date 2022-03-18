The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Mandela's grandson blames Israel for Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mandela did not mention the specific fact that Russia had invaded Ukraine at any point in his speech.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 12:16
Members of the Palestinian Authority Majed Al-Fetyani and Jibril Rajoub pose with Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela Saturday at the ANC National Conference in Johannesburg (photo credit: COURTESY ZAID NORDIEN)
Members of the Palestinian Authority Majed Al-Fetyani and Jibril Rajoub pose with Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela Saturday at the ANC National Conference in Johannesburg
(photo credit: COURTESY ZAID NORDIEN)

Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, a grandson of Nelson Mandela's and a member of South Africa's National Assembly, blamed "neo-Nazis," Israel and NATO for the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a conference held by the Pan African Palestinian Solidarity Network in Dakar, Senegal on Saturday.

"The global military-industrial complex that beat the drums of war in Ukraine feeds an agenda of which they are the sole beneficiaries," said Mandela.

"Behind them lies the ruins of Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. They are joined in this disgraceful endeavor by neo-Nazis in Ukraine, the Apartheid Israel dogs of war and those in NATO intent on advancing cold war politics."

Mandela also claimed that the world was acting with "profound hypocrisy, [the] myopia of the worst sort and blatant racism" amid the crisis in Ukraine.

"The pervasive panic of COVID-19 has disappeared from the media headlines, along with the wars in Syria, Yemen and the occupation of Palestine," said Mandela at the conference. "The warmongers have forgotten about the suffering of millions in Africa, endemic poverty, inequality and the cruel legacy of scars left on our continent by centuries of colonialism and the ongoing plunder of our resources, especially by our former colonial masters and new ones like Apartheid Israel."

Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 14, 2022. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 14, 2022. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

The South African MP stated that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been "orchestrated" over the past eight years. He did not mention the specific fact that Russia had invaded Ukraine at any point in his speech.

Mandela additionally expressed outrage at Israel being granted observer status in the African Union, saying "We must reflect deeply on what has transpired on our continent and how the Apartheid Israel regime and its Zionist lobbying machine has crept insipidly into the African psyche and wormed itself into our structures overtly and covertly."

Mandela is the chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and a staunch supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. He converted to Islam in later 2015, according to the BBC. In 2017, he visited Israel, but only held meetings with Palestinian leaders. During the visit he stated that "Israel is the worst apartheid regime."



Tags Israel Russia ukraine south africa nelson mandela apartheid Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by