Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday that Ukraine had "of course" rejected a Russian ultimatum for people in Mariupol to surrender and the situation in the besieged city was "very difficult."

"There can be no talk of any surrenders and laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this," Vereshchuk said to Ukrayinska Pravda.

Russia offered to open humanitarian corridors from the city from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) if residents lay down arms.

"Of course, we rejected these proposals," she said. "The situation there is very difficult."

Kyiv besieged

Fighting continued north of the capital as the war entered its 26th day, but according to the UK Defense Ministry, "Russian forces advancing on the city from the north-east have stalled."

"Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the northwest have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance," the ministry said in a Monday intelligence update. "The bulk of Russian forces remain more than 25 kilometers from the center of the city. Despite the continued lack of progress, Kyiv remains Russia’s primary military objective and they are likely to prioritize attempting to encircle the city over the coming weeks."

Russia has used drones to coordinate airstrikes and artillery on Ukrainian targets, said the Ukrainian military.

Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general.

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centers [were hit]," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said that rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping center, while other details were still to be confirmed. The Kyiv Department of the State Emergency Service said four people had been killed.

Russian helicopters allegedly destroyed eight tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, and three armored personnel carriers Sunday night. according to TASS. Russia also claims that it struck a training base in western Ukraine for foreign volunteers and militiamen with cruise missiles. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that 80 combatants had been killed, according to state media outlet RIA.



War casualties

Since the war began, Russia claims to have destroyed 216 drones, 180 anti-aircraft systems, 1,506 tanks and armored vehicles, 1,284 other ground vehicles, 152 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and 592 artillery and mortar pieces, state media outlet TASS reported.

Ukraine claims to have killed almost 15,000 Russian soldiers since the war began, though US intelligence estimates put Russian casualties at about half that. On Monday morning, the Ukrainian military claimed to have destroyed 498 tanks, 1,535 armored vehicles, 240 artillery pieces, 80 MLRS, 45 anti-aicraft systems, 97 warplanes, 121 helicopters, 969 other ground vehicles, three ships, 60 fuel tankers, and 24 UAVs.