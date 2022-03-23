The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
United Hatzalah brought more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees to Israel

As part of the humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees, United Hatzalah organization flew more than 2,000 refugees to Israel, and more are to come.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 01:48

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 01:49
Refugees and UH volunteers boarding a rescue flight from Chisinau to Tel Aviv (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Refugees and UH volunteers boarding a rescue flight from Chisinau to Tel Aviv
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

United Hatzalah brought more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees to Israel as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. 

With the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of people are reaching for the borders of Ukraine with Romania, Moldova, Austria and Poland. United Hatzalah, non-profit Israeli organization, set to bring refugees to Israel, which recently opened its borders to accept them.

Each flight has between 100 to 160 refugees onboard and is staffed by medical personnel from the organization, who accompany the refugees on their way. The medical personnel, most are volunteers, provide humanitarian and medical aid, even, if necessary, mid-flight.

President and founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, "I am proud of what our volunteers and our organization have done. Our teams will remain on the ground providing aid in Moldova and bringing refugees to Israel [from Moldova] and the surrounding counties."

He added, "The need for humanitarian assistance and medical care for the refugees is immense. We are doing our part in providing that assistance to hundreds of thousands of refugees who have made their way into Moldova."

Other than sending medical volunteering personnel, Israel has recently opened field hospitals in cities near the border with Ukraine's neighbors, and it is the first country to do so with the Ukraine-Russia War. Dr. Zev Neuwirth checking a Ukrainian refugee who suffers from a medical condition while on board a rescue flight as part of Operation Orange Wings (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) Dr. Zev Neuwirth checking a Ukrainian refugee who suffers from a medical condition while on board a rescue flight as part of Operation Orange Wings (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)



